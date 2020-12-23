MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The two headliners in this year’s football signing class are ESPN 300 prospects Wyatt Milum from Spring Valley High in Kenova, West Virginia, and Kaden Prather from Northwest High in Montgomery Village, Maryland, but an emerging sub story has to be the Mountaineers’ recruiting work in nearby Ohio.
West Virginia crossed the Ohio River to sign five talented Buckeye State prospects today, led by Perry High four-star running back Jaylen Anderson – the last one to sign at 5 p.m. (which is why this story is posting so late).
Anderson is one of three ESPN.com Top 25-rated Ohio prospects West Virginia inked on Wednesday. Anderson, the state’s 13th-rated player, was a two time all-state choice who received nearly 25 scholarship offers, including interest from Florida, Iowa, Nebraska and Pitt.
Twenty-third-rated Hammond Russell IV, a defensive lineman from Dublin Coffman High, also entertained a bunch of offers from Midwestern schools, as did No. 25-rated offensive lineman Tomas Rimac from Brunswick High.
Massillon Washington High defensive back Andrew Wilson-Lamp is rated the state’s No. 44-rated prospect, while Jackson High tight end Treylan Davis checks in at No. 65.
Considering what undefeated Cincinnati has done this year with Ohio players just outside of Ohio State’s and Michigan’s orbit, or what Iowa State is building in Ames, Iowa, with Buckeye State players, it’s probably a good idea that Neal Brown is reestablishing West Virginia’s recruiting presence there.
In fact, four of the five guys West Virginia pulled from Ohio this year also held offers from Iowa State.
“It just makes geographical sense what we’re trying to do within a six-hour radius of Morgantown,” Brown explained. “We signed a great player from here in the state (Milum) and signed a great player from the DMV (D.C.-Maryland-Virginia) area (Prather), and we signed guys from Ohio that we think have tremendous potential.”
