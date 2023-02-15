bear

Hampshire County hunters harvested 24 black bears in the 2022 archery, crossbow and firearms seasons. West Virginia’s total was 1,727.

BECKLEY — The West Virginia Division of Natural Resources announced last week that hunters in West Virginia took 1,727 black bears during the combined 2022 archery, crossbow and firearms seasons.

The preliminary harvest for the combined 2022 seasons is 37 percent below the 2,756 bears killed in 2021.

