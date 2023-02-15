BECKLEY — The West Virginia Division of Natural Resources announced last week that hunters in West Virginia took 1,727 black bears during the combined 2022 archery, crossbow and firearms seasons.
The preliminary harvest for the combined 2022 seasons is 37 percent below the 2,756 bears killed in 2021.
District two saw 140 total kills from the combined black bear hunting seasons; hunters in Hampshire County contributed to 24 of those kills.
District Wildlife Biologist Chelsey Faller said that numbers were expected to be down this year after the shorter season.
“The current plan is to continue the shorter season next year in order to bring the bear population up to a healthier level,” Faller said.
Faller explained that for 13 years, DNR had allowed extended bear hunting seasons in the eastern part of the state to lower a very high bear population.
“That has succeeded, and while the intention is not to reverse course to those previous highs, we do need to limit the season to move towards a healthy and stable population,” Faller continued.
It is unclear how long the process will take as there are other factors apart from hunting that impact the bear population. Bears are more likely to retreat to their dens early in the hunting season due to poor mast conditions. Additionally, the concurrent buck-gun and bear season was eliminated from all or portions of 15 counties. Also, there were 25 fewer days between September and November for bear hunting with or without dogs.
Compared to 2021, the statewide mast index for all species fell by 22% in 2022. White oak (up 137%) and chestnut oak earned the best hard mast output in 2022. (up 52 percent). Except for scrub oak and sassafras, all other monitored species saw a considerable decline in mast output in 2022. Lower archery/crossbow harvest was forecast according to the 2022 Mast Survey and Hunting Outlook compared to 2021.
Below is the preliminary data for District tow’s black bear harvest totals:
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.