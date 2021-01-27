Since the autumn of 2018, my understanding of Hamp-sure Cow-knee has increased tenfold.
Capon is pronounced Cay-pin, Rio is pronounced Rye-O and Three Churches has 3 churches.
I have explored some of the best hiking spots in West Virginia’s oldest county, including the C&O Canal, Trout Pond and the Tuscarora Trail.
Wait a second…NONE of those hiking hotspots are actually located in Hampshire County!
Let me try again. My hiking experience in Hamp-sure Cow-knee includes Edwards Run, Fort Mill Ridge and Indian Mound Cemetery. A somewhat dead list by comparison.
Legend has it, there is a mythical trail known as Ice Mountain, but because of Covid and my reluctance to trespass, species such as twinflower, dwarf dogwood, Canada mayflower and bristly rose have eluded my eyes.
As a self-proclaimed major league hiker, I have eagerly awaited the completion of the walking trail in downtown Romney to give me and Nittany the Pooch an excuse to leave the office and stretch our legs.
The good
On Monday afternoon I had some time to kill, and I headed down to the truncated avenues of downtown Romney and parked my car alongside Depot Valley Road.
As I pushed my gearshift into park, Lady Pooch abruptly stood up in the backseat and we both peered outside. The winter weather was murky as sleet bounced off my windshield, but nevertheless, both of us were excited to stomp the fresh blacktop that weaved flowingly alongside a tributary of the South Branch.
I tossed on my Steelers toboggan (known to me as a winter hat) and pulled on my winter gloves (known to Bernie Sanders as mittens). As I hopped out of my automobile, the 1st thing I noticed was the overall cleanliness of the area.
After the flood in 2018, tons of trash was scattered on Depot Valley Road, including old tires, weight equipment and rotting carcasses of various animals. Simply put, the cleanup job has been amazing.
In addition to the removal of garbage, the grass looked neatly trimmed, the rubbish removed and the semblance of a parking lot has started to take place.
I turned on my Fitbit to log my miles as ice pellets belted me in the face. I briskly started walking with Lady Pooch leading the way.
The bad
After a short stroll we arrived at the newly constructed bridge. The metal design looked modern, but to a hiking aficionado like myself, I was perplexed at the design choice.
First off, there is a glaring error on the decision to use a metal grated bridge to traverse the tiny creek.
As Nittany the Pooch reached the bridge, she sniffed out a route to cross the creek because walking across an open grated walkway was not an option.
Lady Pooch whimpered, then stared at me worryingly as she put a paw close to the bridge. Her eyes bulged as I reached down and picked her up and carried her across the new causeway.
With a frozen icy surface and a 70-pound dog in my arms, I shuffled my feet across the bridge. I made it across safely, but would other walkers be so fortunate?
Hiking/walking trails attract outdoor enthusiasts, including dogs, parents pushing strollers and the elderly in wheelchairs or using canes.
Why would anyone think an open grated walkway was the best choice?
I understand that engineers thought a metal grated bridge might be the best way to handle any flooding issues, however, there was blatant oversight on the function of the walking trail itself for daily use.
Look no further than the Oldtown Bridge as to the answer for an acceptable avenue to crisscross a waterway: wood.
Some 2x8 boards of wolmanized spruce pine fir, laid side by side, could have done the trick.
Considering the walking trail is targeted at an audience of outdoorsmen and outdoorswomen, perhaps some expert input should have been sought.
The solution
Let’s keep costs in mind when designing a solution that will allow strollers, dogs and wheelchairs to cross the bridge. Since the decision to install a metal bridge has already been made, let’s make the best out of a questionable decision.
My suggestion? Diamond tread plate.
Aluminum diamond plate is widely used for industrial applications including flooring, loading ramps, dock flooring, stair treads and even bridges.
Strength and skid resistance combined with durability are all selling points for this product, and with the ability to weld some plates onto the bridge, all constituents can have a reasonable and cost efficient solution.
Hopefully there is a solution to satisfy all parties, and the walking residents of Romney will have a bridge to better. ο
