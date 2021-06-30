The park service announced last week that an environmental assessment has been completed by the Department of Agriculture, and now the park plans to sic knotweed psyllid insects on the plants, which will hopefully, ultimately, kill them.
“Japanese knotweed grows in dense populations along the Potomac River and its tributaries, where it outcompetes native plant species,” the NPS statement says.
A similar bug release was done in West Virginia last spring, when the USDA Forest Service’s Morgantown Field Office helped launch what it called “the nation’s 1st experimental release of a biocontrol agent.”
The team conducted releases of the psyllids at 3 sites, including the New River Gorge National River.
The Forest Service said in a statement at the time: “Knotweeds from eastern Asia — which have large leaves and can grow to over 10 feet — are invasive in the U.S. and Canada. They were introduced as ornamentals in the 19th Century and were used for erosion control, but subsequently escaped cultivation. Currently, three types of invasive knotweeds are spreading in the northwest and northeast corners of the U.S. and creeping into the interior: Japanese knotweed (Fallopia japonica), giant knotweed (Fallopia sachalinensis) and hybrid Bohemian knotweed (Fallopia x bohemica, a cross between Japanese and giant knotweed).”
In its West Virginia study, the Forest Service found that the psyllids feed on the sap of the knotweed, diminish its energy supply and kill it, which means the bug “promises to be a formidable match for this tough invasive plant.” o
