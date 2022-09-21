We are just a few days away from the rat race of archery season and I could not be more excited.
The coming months will take both a physical, and mental toll, as I plan to hunt every single day until the time changes, or I run out of tags.
The All Access subscription includes the printed paper, plus access to all online content including the Hampshire Review app, e-Edition, web content, photo galleries, and breaking news.
The eAccess subscription provides access to all online content including the Hampshire Review app, e-Edition, web content, photo galleries, and breaking news.
We are just a few days away from the rat race of archery season and I could not be more excited.
The coming months will take both a physical, and mental toll, as I plan to hunt every single day until the time changes, or I run out of tags.
Throughout the past few weeks, I have spent quite a bit of time scouting via glassing and observing through cellular cameras, but also by checking and moving regular trail cameras as well.
In September, I try to stay out of the woods as much as I can because I don’t want to bum deer.
Instead of putting boots to the ground, I take my long-range observations and use them to develop a plan based on what I have learned from scouting throughout the winter and spring.
In West Virginia, a handful of bucks have shown themselves in the daylight over the past few weeks, which gives me hope that I will be able to capitalize on one of them in the 1st week of the season.
The main property that I hunt has a few oak trees that are dropping right now, but as a whole, the acorns are still holding tight which means I will be focusing on hunting the transitions between bedding areas and cattle pastures where deer feed at night.
Luckily, a few different bucks are living in areas that set up well for different wind directions, so I should be able to have a meaningful hunt for a buck on Saturday afternoon.
Although I’ll be buck hunting the afternoon of the opener, I intend to hunt for a doe in the morning.
Being completely out of deer meat for the 1st time in years, I need to fill my freezer ASAP, which means the 1st doe that breaks the 20-yard mark is in trouble.
Saturday morning, I plan to hunt a tight pinch point between an oak flat and a bedding area where there are only 25 yards of visibility.
This means that any deer that comes through offers a close, ethical shot.
Although a doe is the main focus, the possibility of a buck moving through is quite high as well.
I’ve got a trail camera in the pinch point right now, but I have not checked it yet, so whatever comes through will be a surprise.
Right now, I am feeling fairly confident in West Virginia, but quite the opposite in Pennsylvania.
For whatever reason, I simply cannot turn up a nice buck on the properties I can hunt.
Whether it is due to the crop rotations, or the acorns, there has not been a big one to show himself consistently enough to build any sort of confidence for the early season.
Since I am trying to be a little pickier up there, I might just sit back and observe for the first part of the season with hopes of a big boy moving into the area.
The 1st week of the season is a great time to take advantage of a buck’s summer pattern as oftentimes you can hunt them before they become dormant before the rut.
Utilizing prior early season experiences, winter scouting, and summer sightings is the best way to connect the dots when it comes to connecting the dots on an early season buck.
The early weather forecast for this weekend looks fantastic, so be sure to get your gear in check and get out there if at all possible.
The deer should be moving, and the temperatures will be comfortable which adds up to a pleasurable time in the woods. o
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.