Romney High School, with five boys showing excellent form won the first annual cross country run for high schools at Potomac State, Keyser, Thanksgiving Day, just preceding the football game between Potomac State and Davis & Elkins College.
The scores of the three schools entering were as follows: Romney 39, Frostburg 40, Potomac State 41. The inclement weather undoubtedly caused several other high school entrants from qualifying. The course was over a three and one-half mile stretch, up hill and down, and was covered by the first runner for Romney, John Baker White, in 25 minutes, 45 and four-fifths seconds. Harry Hines finished second.
A silver cup and five gold medals were won by the Romney team, five silver medals by the members of the Frostburg team and five bronze medals by the Potomac State team.
This run will be continued from year to year, and from the interest displayed this fall there will be many more schools entered next fall. The course will be lengthened to not less than four miles, which is the regular run for the Potomac cross country but which was shortened this year owing to the short time all runners had to train for it.
