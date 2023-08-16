20 years ago - 2003
Revamped HHS ticket packages
ROMNEY — County residents who are Hampshire Trojan fans will want to take advantage of two new programs starting this school year says HHS director of athletics Scott Staley. Beginning in the fall season of the 2003-’04 school year, fans will be able to purchase a yearlong pass for all home sporting events at HHS.
Four new season passes will be introduced this year — elementary students, middle school students, Hampshire High students and all county adults. Students of the county’s six elementary schools will be able to purchase an entire year athletic pass plus a T-shirtfor $15. Capon Bridge and Romney middle schools students will get a T-shirt plus the yearlong pass for $25.
For HHS students, the price will be $50 and include a T-shirt which will be unique. For all county adult residents, the all home contest pass will cost $100. o
