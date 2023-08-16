1942 Romney High School girls basketball team

1942 Romney High School girls basketball team (front row, left to right) Lessie Hartman, Pauline Hartman, Gayle Gregg, Margaret Johnson, Lowell Martin, Norma Hannas, Joanna Powell, Betty Bean, Mary Catherine Martin, Betty High; (middle) Jo Anne Law, Genevieve Hardee, Mary Jo Pancake, Wanda Mauk, Jean Kackley, Wanda Michael, Granis Pyles, Virginia Helen Harmison, O’Nile Hannas, Betty Heatwole, Hannah Mary Oates; (back) Mr. Evans, Principal; Coach Haines, Nellie Keister, Grendola Long, Ruth Jane Patterson, Emma Lee Sanders, Elaine Daugherty, Pauline Michael, Gloria Rannells, Dot Shanholtzer, Elnora Potter, Mary Davis, Betty Ann

 Sue Flanagan Hampshire Times

20 years ago - 2003

Revamped HHS ticket packages 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.