SUNRISE SUMMIT - The 1st and only head coach of Hampshire High's wrestling program is stepping down after 12 years at the helm. Coach Ed Hardinger submitted his letter of resignation recently, bringing his remarkable tenure to a close. Hardinger's passion to coach was 2nd to none, being the key figure involved with starting the Trojan grappling program with the inaugural season in 2009.
Read more about Coach Hardinger's departure in an upcoming edition of the Hampshire Review.
