Trojan freshmen score 5 goals in 9-0 defeat of Golden Tornado
SUNRISE SUMMIT – The Trojans wasted no time setting the tone to their season. The Trojans scored early. The Trojans scored often. The Trojans scored plenty.
Fast and furious, or however you want to term it, Hampshire suffocated the Golden Tornado before they could even get started. The score was 3-0 in favor of the team in green after just 9 minutes of play.
“I think this group has really been focused, ever since going through the summer tournament and the offseason stuff,” said Hampshire head coach Troy Crane.
“I’ve been doing this a long time, but you can just tell that this team is different.”
One of the noticeable differences is the impact of young talent on this squad.
It’s rare to see freshmen making an impact on the scoreboard in their varsity debut, yet the Trojans had a trio of freshmen etch their name on the score sheet.
Midfielder Nevaeh Church tallied 2 goals, forward Jaleigh Dixon scored 2 goals and forward Annie Keckley also had 1 goal and 1 assist as well.
“Their success on the field can be contributed to their AYSO coaches and their parents,” Coach Crane pointed out.
“They came in ready. Nothing can overstate how important it is that they came in ready to play at this level.”
Nevaeh Church talked about how it felt to score a pair of goals in her debut.
“It feels amazing to play as a freshman on varsity,” said Church.
“It felt pretty good to beat a team 9-0.”
Church was so dominant that it drew praise from the Keyser coach, Dan Dawson, who stated in postgame, “Oh my goodness, she is a freshman?”
Coach Crane also noted that 3 other freshmen were part of the defense that shut out Keyser.
“We had 3 freshmen in the back who had just as marvelous of a game as those 3 did scoring, because Keyser didn’t score a point on us in 80 minutes.”
While the freshmen were the surprise story for the Trojans, there were the familiar faces that did the usual dirty work in terms of helping the Trojans win. Senior Camryn Downs scored 1 goal and assisted on 2 others. Kaelyn Knight scored the 1st goal of her senior year and Hannah Ault had 1 goal and 1 assist.
Izzy Blomquist stuffed the stat sheet as well notching 1 goal and 3 assists.
“If there was a player of the game it was Izzy,” said Coach Crane.
“Her passing was remarkable.”
The Trojans held a 5-0 lead at intermission, then came out and scored 2 more goals in the 1st 2 minutes of the 2nd half to make it a 7-0 advantage. Another standout performance was that of Hailee Jenkins, a sophomore goalie in her 2nd season between the pipes.
“She was here working all summer,” said Crane.
“We have 2 specialty goalie coaches that have worked with her, Sue Tomczak and Brooke Judy, and she took it to heart. She is way ahead of the game now.”
The Trojans were back on the pitch last night with a home game against a tough Spring Mills squad. Check the Hampshire Review Facebook page or next week’s sports section for updates and scores. ο
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.