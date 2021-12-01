40 years ago - 1981
Hampshire opens its campaign at home under coach Jerry Mezzatesta as he returns his troops to the battlefield for his 8th campaign on Friday, December 18, against the Cougars of East Hardy.
The Trojans return to the courts with 3 starters and 2 lettermen returning from last year’s 7-13 squad. Seven junior varsity members are ready to fill the empty shoes left by graduates Sam Hott and Chris Bean at the guard position, and David Banks, Mark Landis and AFS student Lenin Irigoyen at the forward spot.
Hampshire will be pounding the boards with power and height from 6’2, 230 lb. David Riggleman, who muscled 13 points at the center position last season. ο
