When my boss, Sallie, suggested that I be in the Christmas parade on the 11th, I raised my eyebrows.
I hadn’t experienced a FULL “Christmas in Romney” before, you see.
Last year, Covid was a convenient excuse to cancel the parade plans, and the year before that, the weather did me a solid favor and ruined all Christmas festivities. The year prior to that, I used the Keyser Kiwanis Wrestling Tournament as my escape from strolling down Main Street.
Trust me. Even though my last name is Carroll, typically I have very little Christmas spirit. I am much more like the Grinch when it comes to holiday festivities.
I’m a bitter, grouchy creature with a heart “2 sizes too small” that lives in a holler, with his dog, on a steep mountain just north of Whoville … err, I mean Romney.
But this year was my 1st-ever Christmas in Romney celebration, and boy, did I LEARN a few things this weekend.
For example, I was taught by a Romney resident how a silent auction works and what was valuable to bid on.
Apparently, Christmas ornaments with local establishments etched into the bulb fetch a high dollar amount.
I also learned that Gingerbread houses were not to be eaten, just admired.
Another thing I learned this weekend was that 1-horse open sleighs have wheels at the bottom, therefore, the pony doesn’t drag metal runners or skis on blacktop when snow is unavailable.
Something I taught local residents is that the word “toboggan” is actually a sled traditionally used by children to carry people down hills for recreation, not the name of a winter hat.
Speaking of winter wear, on Friday I realized that I had no ugly sweaters or Christmas gear for the parade so I spent .75 cents to purchase a Santa red shirt and a blue tie with artic white stripes.
I wanted to appear festive for the parade and so I searched for a walking cane in the shape of a candy cane.
After spending a few minutes at Helping Hands, I learned the candy cane shaped walking stick I desired was actually called a shepherd’s crook.
Needing some red and white swirls for my crook, I stopped by Tractor Supply and a former intern and a former HHS basketball player helped me find the perfect red tape for my makeshift candy cane.
The highlight for me was dressing up the Hampshire Review’s favorite newshound, Lady Pooch, in Santa attire with flashing multicolored bulbs attached to her collar.
She was the star of the show and, thankfully, took the attention away from this shorts wearing Grinch.
But much like the Grinch after hearing the Christmas songs being played by the band during the parade, I realized that perhaps Christmas “means a little bit more” than the commercialized Christmas I had become accustomed to.
Maybe it was the small town Hallmark movie themed experience I had on Saturday that made my heart suddenly grow 3 times larger last weekend.
For my 1st official Christmas in Romney, I can confidently say that I’m 1 weekend wiser.
Who knows? Maybe I’ll learn how to sing Christmas Carols next year. o
