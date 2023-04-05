SUNRISE SUMMIT – Hampshire (0-7) dropped a pair of games last week as they continue to search for their first win of the season.
Moorefield 17 HHS 7
The Yellow Jackets swarmed Hampshire from the start scoring 13 runs midway through the 2nd inning.
“We have to start games from pitch number 1 to the last pitch of the game,” said coach Kevin Combs.
Credit Hampshire for not giving up as they found some rhythm at the plate and scored 6 runs to make it 13-6 headed into the 3rd inning.
“When we hit what we want to hit, that’s when we do best,” said Combs.
“Stay on top of the count and hit your pitch. Basically, we put some hits together with some walks here and there. We are capable of putting together big innings.”
The Yellow Jackets added 4 more runs in the 3rd inning and HHS added 1 in the 4th to make it 17-7 after 5 innings.
Ava Call had 2 hits, a single and a double, with 2 RBI to lead the Trojans. Isis Shauf also notched 2 hits.
Reagan Rowzee smacked a double in the 2nd inning that drove in 2 runs for HHS.
Destiny Skipper added 1 hit for a double.
“We have had some games that we have flat out not hit, but we have got to be able to score all the way through the lineup.”
Spring Mills 13 HHS 0
Hampshire committed 7 errors in the field and struggled at the plate as Spring Mills won 13-0 in 5 innings.
The Trojans had a tough time at the plate as they finished with 0 hits and 10 strikeouts.
“I tip my cap to the Spring Mills pitcher,” said Combs.
“She pitched well, but we are capable of putting the bat on the ball.
Spring Mills hurler Claire Wetzel picked up the win on the mound for the Cardinals pitching 5 innings, allowing 0 hits and 0 walks with 10 strikeouts.
Next up
The Trojans have an opportunity to pick up a win this week as they face Berkeley Springs at home on Thursday, April 6 at 5 p.m.
“The key to beating Berkeley is to play from first pitch to last pitch,” said Combs.
“We have got to score some runs and make routine plays. We have to be fundamentally routine. It’s just about putting a complete game together.” o
