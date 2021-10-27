Cline runs wild over Hampshire D, sets school record
SUNRISE SUMMIT – It was Homecoming on Friday night as fans and alumni packed Rannells Field ready to watch their Trojans play Greenbrier East for the 1st time in school history.
What was supposed to be a celebration for Green and White spectators turned into an end zone party for Spartan RB Ian Cline.
The super sophomore racked up 371-yards rushing on 29 carries scoring 5 touchdowns to carry Greenbrier East to victory.
“He is a very talented young running back,” said HHS assistant coach Drew Taylor.
“He reads blocks very well and his cutback ability is 2nd to none.”
After giving up 641 yards against Berkeley Springs, the Trojans allowed Greenbrier East to gain 546 total yards with 520 coming on the ground.
“We have to start executing more in practice and move our feet,” said Taylor about the defensive struggles.
The offensive game wasn’t much better for Hampshire as the team finished with -16 yards rushing on 13 carries.
The lone bright spot continues to be the connection between QB Alex Hott and WR Ashton Haslacker.
Hott went 22-for-46 for 198 yards with 1 touchdown.
Ashton Haslacker caught 13 passes for 104 yards and scoring the lone touchdown for HHS.
Coach Taylor pointed out why the offense struggled against the Spartans.
“We were missing key reads in our game, we’ve got to protect better and we’ve got to hit open receivers,” said Taylor.
“We are good from the 20 to 20, but aren’t putting the ball in the end zone, we aren’t being as effective as we could be.”
The loss drops the Trojans to (3-5) on the season while Greenbrier East improved to (6-2).
With 2 more games to go against class AAA opponents from the Eastern Panhandle, the Trojans look to bounce back this week against Washington.
“The message to the team was to stay positive,” said Taylor.
“We held a good team to 14-0 at halftime, we drove the ball on them, but we have to stay positive for the next 2 games.” ο
