50 years ago
The Marching bands of our Hampshire County Schools are bringing home prizes.
In the Fort Valley Fireman’s parade the Hampshire High band placed first, under the direction of Harry Crouse.
The Romney Junior High band won second place, under the supervision of Mr. Alfred Foster, who became director July 1.
David Lindsay, Wiley Ford, W.Va., is holding the record-breaking smallmouth bass, which he caught near Milleson’s Mill. The fish measured 24 1/4” in length, 19” on girth and weighed 9 lbs., 12 ounces.
40 years ago
On a rather chilly morning, June 27, the WVGFWC of Romney held the first swimming meet of 1981 at the Romney pool.
Participants engaging in the events ranged from first to twelfth grades.
The swim meet was officially opened with the playing of the National Anthem and the Pledge of Allegiance to our flag.
30 years ago
All three Hampshire County All-Star teams found post season on the rough side, with only two of the squads still in the hunt for a district championship.
In the Little League (11-12 year olds) Area 2 tourney at Petersburg, Keyser downed the locals Monday 6-3 in the tournament opener.
The Hampshire County All-Stars dropped into the losers bracket.
In Junior League Tournament (13 year olds) play is being held at Hampshire High School, the local nine are slated to meet Moorefield with the winner advancing to play Morgan County.
The Hampshire All-Stars lost to Keyser Friday in the opening round.
20 years ago
After advancing into the district tournament through the winner’s bracket last week, the Hampshire County 11-and 12-year-old all-stars met with severe opposition in the district semi-finals.
After suffering a 10-2 loss to South Berkeley in the opening game of the district tournament for its first loss in the double elimination tournament, Hampshire rallied back to oust Martinsburg in an 8-5 contest, bringing up a rematch with Berkeley.
10 years ago
Unfortunately, the South Berkeley squad brought its “A” game in eliminating Hampshire in what proved to be the championship game in a 10-0 shutout.
Romney Post 91 came closer to victory than it had all month last week against Potomac Valley Post 64 in Moorefield.
But Moorefield got a ninth-inning home run from second baseman Dustin Redman to pull out a 4-3 victory and keep Post 91 in a tailspin toward district playoffs.
The loss dropped the Romney boys to 2-5 in the district, earning them a No. 4 seed in the postseason tournament that begins July 22 in Martinsburg. ο
