With the lights on low, Trojans shine, taking 1st in 4 events
STRASBURG, Va. – The Trojan swim squad set a school record on Saturday night, completing the shortest regular season in Hampshire High history, 2 hours and 12 minutes.
With only 1 swim meet on the regular season schedule, the Trojans made the most of it, underscored by some impressive performances from the boys.
Another unofficial record was likely set on Saturday, the darkest pool a Trojan team has competed in.
During warmups, swimmers spent time trying to figure out where the wall was in order to execute flip turns properly.
Not knowing when to flip was a challenge for sure, but swimmers like senior Ethan Thorne were able to overcome this challenge and win a couple races.
Thorne started off the meet with a bang, winning the 200-yard freestyle with ease. Thorne’s time of (2:06.74) bested the competition by 40 seconds.
“I was very excited to get 1st place,” said Thorne.
“I was just hoping to get better than I did last year and I dropped 3 seconds off that time.”
Thorne was asked about swimming in the murky waters of Signal Knob Rec Center.
“It’s so cloudy, you can’t really see the bottom,” chuckled Thorne.
“It was really dark and you can’t see how far away you are from the wall, so flip turns were difficult.”
Although flip turns were a challenge, the combination of Gentry Shockey, Ethan Thorne, Ryan Quick and Austin Voit captured gold in the 400-yard freestyle relay (4:33.68) in the final event of the evening.
The same combination took 2nd place in the 200-yard freestyle relay.
Thorne also picked up a silver finish in 50-yard freestyle (26:01), followed closely by his senior teammate Austin Voit, who took 3rd (28.46).
Another oddity was the absence of head coach Lisa Lease, who had family obligations, therefore assistant coach Amanda Haslacker took over coaching duties.
Coach “A” was extremely pleased with the overall performance, especially the senior class, led by Thorne.
“Ethan has proven that he is ready to take on regionals and make it to states,” said Haslacker.
Another senior that had a standout performance was Austin Voit.
The lengthy Voit used his long arms and legs to his advantage taking 1st place in the 100-yard breaststroke (1:22.81).
“Austin had a strong day in the pool,” said Haslacker.
“He set a good time in the breaststroke that he will be able to compete at regionals with,” said Haslacker.
Coach Haslacker’s daughter Jordan took silver in all 4 events she swam including the 100-yard freestyle (1:08) and 500-yard freestyle (7:19).
“Jordan had an intense day in the pool,” said Coach Haslacker.
“Her 4 events were scheduled back-to-back, after swimming the 500 free, she helped the relay team drop 14 seconds.”
The combination of Jordan Haslacker, Taylor Kirk, Maggie Odom and Alex Kile posted a time of (4:56) which was good enough for 2nd place.
The same foursome finished 2nd in the 200-yard freestyle relay as well.
In the breaststroke, senior Kellsey Savage posted a time of (1:51) for 4th place.
“Kellsey held steady,” said Haslacker.
“I look forward to seeing her get her personal best at regionals.”
Senior Maggie Odom swam her heart as well, helping the girls take 2nd in both relays and grabbing 6th in the 100-yard freestyle (1:22).
“Maggie continues to strive to do her best,” praised Haslacker.
“She helped the girls drop 14 seconds in the 400 relay.
Taylor Kirk had a phenomenal day in the H20 snagging 1st place (2:40) in the 200-yard freestyle and 4th (33.20) in the 50 free.
Alex Kile finished runner-up in both the 100-yard backstroke (1:28) and the 50-yard freestyle (31.66).
Freshman Ambrielle Odom found the podium with a 3rd place finish in the 200-yard freestyle (2:58).
Other Trojans who scored points included; Katie Dice 5th in the 100-yard breaststroke (2:00), Gentry Shockey 3rd in 200-yard freestyle (2:47), and Jackson Savage 4th in the 100-yard freestyle (1:42).
All-in-all, the Trojan swimmers should be proud of their nonstop commitment to get better, even in the midst of a challenging and extremely short 2021 season. o
