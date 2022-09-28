SUNRISE SUMMIT – The Trojans (7-2-3) faced a gauntlet of tough opponents last week defeating Jefferson and Musselman, tying Hedgesville and losing to Spring Mills.
HHS 4 Jefferson 2
The Trojans pulled off one of the greatest wins in program history last Tuesday with a road victory at Jefferson. Brady Pyles, Dom Strawn, Trenton Timbrook and Dylan Streisel netted the goals for HHS. Strawn finished with 2 assists and Jordan Gray added 2 assists as well.
HHS 3 Musselman 2
The Trojans trotted on to Rannells Field dressed in all black. Maybe it was the cool new uniforms,
or maybe Hampshire was eager to beat Musselman, but either way the Trojans touched the field and dominated the 1st half, taking a 3-1 lead into intermission.
“I do think all of that helped motivate them,” said coach Robby Hott. “I told them at practice that they might have some extra people in the stands and yelling for them.”
Trenton Timbrook led Hampshire scoring 2 goals while Dylan Streisel found the back of the net as well. Dom Strawn finished the game with all 3 assists for Hampshire.
For as well as the Trojans played in the 1st half, the 2nd half was completely opposite.
“The 2nd half was definitely a let down, especially after the way we played the 1st half,” said coach Hott.
Although the 2nd half didn’t go to script, HHS did enough to hang on and win 3-2.
Statistically on defense, Jordan Gray finished with 9 tackles and 1 steal. Wade Shreve was a thief, swiping 4 steals to lead HHS. Shreve added 5 tackles as well.
Brady Pyles had 5 tackles and 2 steals, Ethan Burkett finished with 5 tackles and 2 steals as well.
Spring Mills 5 HHS 0
The 9-game unbeaten streak was snapped on Saturday as Spring Mills defeated Hampshire 5-0. The Trojans have only 2 losses on the season so far, both coming to Spring Mills.
HHS 2 Hedgesville 2
Hampshire dominated possession and outplayed Hedgesville at Rannells Field on Monday night, however they couldn’t manage to break past the Golden Eagles for victory.
Brady Pyles and Trenton Timbrook both booted balls past the Hedgesville keeper. Dom Strawn and Timbrook tallied the assists for HHS. o
Project Development and Sports Editor
Sidekick: Lady Pooch
