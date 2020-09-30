I hopped out of the moving van in a state of exhaustion in search of instant caffeination.
The big boy items were up next: washer, dryer, sofa and bed. My tank was on empty and only a quick fix could help me get furniture from the urban streets of downtown Romney to the country roads of East Romney.
Thankfully Sheetz slangs the drugs I need. Red Bull and Monster.
As a recovering energy drink addict, I am proud to have broken the habit of burning $4.50 a day on a double dose of adrenaline rush. My favorite? Monster Sugar Free, Black Can, Light Blue M.
Ten years ago I was in love with this instaenergy solution. So much so, I purchased a Monster placard to hang on my wall.
Currently, I have a love / hate relationship with Monster. I love that it’s available. I hate that I can’t pour it into a beer bong and chug it before my morning commute. My policy is this:
“Only use in emergency energy situations.”
Well, since I was moving on up to the eastside like Mr. Jefferson, I deemed this situation an emergency.
Lady Pooch sat perched on the passenger seat of the van and remained on guard as I quickly scampered across the parking lot and into the store. I made some shifty juke moves like Barry Sanders to avoid shoppers and found an open aisle to the back. Darn it, someone rearranged the shelves. My route inside Sheetz used to take 30 seconds max, but on Saturday it took 2 minutes. Finally I found my liquid gold. I grabbed two 16 oz. cans of ice-cold aluminum and scampered into line.
As I waited patiently, 2 folks wearing camo glanced my way. I received the stink eye. Oh no, I forgot my mask! My Hampshire High green face covering was sitting in my Civic, not the moving van. I felt ashamed, but even worse, I can’t explain my mistake because the last thing masks wearers want is some non-wearer spewing in their face why they aren’t wearing one. I hung my head low and stayed 6 feet apart.
I waited in line for what felt like 20 minutes. Once I finally reached the cashier, an awkward shaped piece of plexiglass with smudge marks was put to the test. Thanks to this transparent obstruction, I safely muttered “hello” while handing over my beverages.
(Is there a bigger needless obstacle than the 3’ plexiglass that EVERY customer and EVERY employee have to circumnavigate in order to do a simple business transaction?)
After she scanned my drinks and zapped my Sheetz card I had 2 options. Safely use the debit card, which is COVID proof, or pay with cash and risk the spread. Better stay safe and use the green piece of plastic.
I stuffed my debit card into the machine and it reads “Chip unidentified, reinsert card.” I let out a huge groan as the Sheetz employee kindly informed me to try again.
“Hey Nick, you know those are bad for you?” someone blurted out. I spun around in embarrassment as someone caught me falling off the wagon.
A big smile stretched across the face of a starting d-lineman on the football team. I was speechless and admitted my weakness. “But it’s an emergency, I’m moving today,” I confessed.
And then the moment hit me. Here’s a kid that had his chest puffed out like a peacock because of his outstanding performance on Friday night that he felt comfortable enough to talk trash to the local sports guy. And I loved it!
Honestly, I was so darn happy to see an athlete who had suffered through an 0-10 season a year ago walk proudly into Sheetz and talk some trash like he was Big Man on campus. And guess what, he was.
There’s just something about it I can’t explain. A week after a win on Friday night feels different. It’s a happier community.
I noticed these weekly rhythms as a child in South Bend rooting for the Irish. It was a great week after the Irish stomped USC or a dismal week after the Golden Domers lost to Pitt (I would have used WVU in the example but considering Notre Dame is 4-0 against the Mountaineers, the example would have been too unrealistic).
The same sentiments were felt during my decade in Western Pa. and proven once again in Mineral and Hampshire Counties. Success on Friday nights sets the mood for the week, and the past 2 weeks I have loved it.
I congratulated the kid on his Monster performance and hypocritically told him what every adult tells teenagers, don’t do what I do.
As for moving, I gulped my Monsters and got the job done. Sometimes addictions are a good thing, and winning is an addiction I can get used to. o
