“There is always risk of participation in any activity, but there is clear risk of no participation.”
- WVSSAC Executive Director Bernie Dolan
Youth sports should be played amidst this pandemic, no question about it. Every decision we make as human beings has some mixture of risk and reward. After living through 6 months of COVID-19, we have been able to compile numbers and statistics that suggest athletics is 1 of the best ways for healthy kids to combat coronavirus.
Although numbers were minimal in March, the cancelation of spring sports devastated athletes across the Mountain State. Seniors that worked their entire lives for their moment to shine had their ultimate sports season snatched to err on the side of caution, as the coronavirus effect was simply unknown.
Let’s not sugarcoat the emotions felt by the loss of athletics, simply put: the overriding mindset was a constant state of depression. Not just for the student athletes, but also for coaches, parents, fans, and sports editors like me. The loss of high school sports, and youth sports in general was nothing short of heartbreaking.
Health Factors
Communities across the country have faced mental and physical health challenges related to coronavirus. According to the CDC, during late June 40-percent of adults reported struggling with mental health or substance use trying to cope with this pandemic. Anxiety/depression symptoms were up 31-percent, trauma/stressor-related symptoms were up 26-percent, substance use was up 13-percent, and the suicide consideration was up 11-percent.
Even more alarming, younger folks reported having experienced disproportionately worse mental health conditions.
Symptoms of anxiety disorder in 2020 were approximately 3-times more than those reported in 2019 while symptoms of depressive disorder were approximately 4-times more than 2019.
In response to the frightening increase in mental health struggles, the CDC has recommended young adults should be prioritized using community-level efforts.
Although sports cannot cure the ailments of all mental health issues, it can at the very least make a dent in the concerning trend.
Then there is the physical side of playing sports. Sports encourage healthy lifestyle choices and help build a child’s immune system. No question about it, a strong immune system is extremely valuable, especially in times of a pandemic.
The closure of athletics, gyms, and parks has been attributed to weight gain during the pandemic as many people have put on the “Quarantine 15” (referring to new pounds gained).
One thing we have learned throughout the pandemic is that obesity increases the risk factor for COVID-19 exponentially. According to the CDC, severe obesity increases the risk of a dangerous breathing problem called acute respiratory distress syndrome, which is a serious complication of COVID-19.
People with severe obesity are more likely to have other chronic diseases and health conditions that can increase the severity, if infected. One of the best ways to combat obesity and reduce stress is to play sports. Athletics provide those involved a daily routine, regular exercise, and promote a well-balanced lifestyle.
Location Factors
Let’s look at another reason why sports should proceed in West Virginia. The numbers here compared to other areas around the country are outstanding. Mountaineers already live a lifestyle that is often socially distant compared to other states, and in this instance, it has worked to the advantage of Appalachian natives.
The landscape and the separation of communities in West Virginia has naturally helped limit the spread, in comparison to regions with high population density. Simply put, West Virginia is primed for sports to resume/continue.
With an ever-building knowledge base regarding the virus, there are many practices that are now in place to minimize spread.
Those involved with athletics, especially at the high school level, were the first ones willing to follow the guidelines and implement rules to do whatever was required for sports to resume.
Temperature checks, questionnaires, wearing masks, testing for coaches, the list goes on and on. So far no request has been too steep to stop the sports community as nearly everyone has been willing to adapt to the new practices.
Rogue Factors
Like it or not, the people involved with athletics have this mindset, if there’s a will, there’s a way. There are several examples locally where leagues have disassociated themselves from their respective associations and created unofficial rogue leagues that continue with play.
For example, American Legion baseball was canceled this summer, however, teams across the state, including Romney Post 91, disassociated with American Legion and played under a different name, the Romney Haymakers. Teams in Morgantown, Winchester and Berkeley had similar constructs.
This fall in Mineral County, peewee football was canceled under league rules, however, several teams have agreed they will play regardless, but have no association with the league. Little League baseball in Mineral County operated in a similar fashion.
The list goes on and on. The idea that youth athletics will go by the wayside is a farce, especially when strong-minded individuals, including myself, fully support youth athletics to continue.
Let’s be really clear about a sensitive point. Parents that chose to have their kids involved with sports during this pandemic fully understand the risks associated with COVID-19. Let’s not insult their intelligence or their understanding of risk associated with the litany of possible outcomes.
These folks should be applauded for making an incredibly tough decision in the best interest of their children.
In fact, I asked my parents if I was playing hockey or football in the middle of coronavirus pandemic what they would do, and without hesitation the answer was to proceed forward with sports, because that was in my best interest.
Conclusion
The National Federation of State High School Associations (NFHS) and the Sports Medicine Advisory Committee (SMAC) both believe that it is essential to the physical and mental well being of high school students across the nation to return to physical activity and athletic competition.
Let me echo their sentiments: Sports should be played. o
