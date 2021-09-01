Our 8th annual Bicycle Fun Ride will be held on Saturday, Sept. 25, beginning at 10 a.m. The ride will cover the ten-mile stretch from Capon Bridge to Yellow Spring along Cacapon River Road. We will start and end at the Old Capon Bridge Middle School. Drinks and snacks will be provided for all participants before, during, and after the ride.
As he has in the past, Ken Caldwell is doing a lot of the legwork for the ride. He says that drivers on Cacapon River Road are used to seeing bikers on that road, so traffic shouldn’t be a problem. We chose a longer but flatter course, which should please some of the less accomplished riders.
Ken has even offered to hold a short informational meeting before the ride to cover bike safety and etiquette when riding a public road.
Don’t miss this opportunity to spend some time outdoors riding through some of the most picturesque scenery that you will find anywhere in Hampshire County.
Gary Crane Cup
Our 6th outing in the pursuit of the Gary Crane Cup for 2021 will be held on Tuesday, Sept. 14, at Canaan Golf Course in Davis.
The price for 18 holes of golf with a cart is just $30, and we have tee times reserved beginning at 1 p.m.
The format for the competition will be the same as previous years.
Those wishing to compete for the Cup must play in at least 3 of the 6 qualifiers and turn in their scorecards to the pro shop after the round.
From those scores, a handicap will be tabulated and applied at the Final Round, which will be held at Capon Springs Resort on Oct. 5.
The Final Round will start with lunch in the main dining room at 12:30 p.m., followed by tee times beginning at 1 p.m. Both a gross and a net champion will be crowned at the Final Round.
Even if you’re not interested in competing for the Crane Cup, come on out and join us for a relaxing round of golf at a great price on one of the area’s premiere courses.
Rentals at Old Capon Bridge Middle School
The gymnasium, cafeteria and kitchen at Old Capon Bridge Middle School are now available for rentals. Guidelines for their use will be as follows:
1. Frequently clean hands and utensils with sanitary wipes, hand sanitizer, or soap and water
2. Nothing attached to walls (tape or nails)
3. Sweep all floors and place all trash in trash cans
4. Smoking is prohibited on school grounds
New rates for rentals will be as follows:
2-hour block (Anytime between 8 a.m. and 10 p.m.): $75 for Gym or Cafeteria (Kitchen included)
4-Hour Block (8 a.m. –noon; 1 – 5 p.m.; 6 – 10 p.m.): $150 for Gym or Cafeteria (Kitchen included)
Full Day (8 a.m. – 10 p.m.): $300 for Gym or Cafeteria (Kitchen included)
To rent these facilities, call us at 304-822-7300, or you may contact us via email at hampshirecoparks@hotmail.com.
Get your reservation in now so you don’t miss this chance to hold your event in our newly renovated facilities.
Discount Tickets to King’s Dominion
Hampshire County Parks and Recreation has once again entered into an agreement with King’s Dominion to offer discount tickets to the park for this summer.
These are any-time tickets that are good for admittance to the park any day that it is open. The Park will remain open until the end of October.
The price for each ticket is $40, which is a considerable savings from the normal admission price. These tickets can be purchased at the HCP&R office at 90 North High Street in Romney any weekday between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m.
If you can’t make it to the office, give us a call at 304-822-7300 or email us at hampshirecoparks@hotmail.com, and we’ll make arrangements to get your tickets to you.
If you’re planning a family or group outing to King’s Dominion this summer, this is a deal that you can’t afford to pass up.
Walk To Be Fit Program
If you haven’t registered for Walk To Be Fit yet, you still have plenty of time to get in on the fun because the program runs through Oct. 31.
Just stop by any FNB location (Fort Ashby, Romney, Hampshire Square, or Capon Bridge) or the Wellness Center at Hampshire Square and fill out a registration form. Don’t forget to pick up your tally sheets and your free pedometer when you register.
When your tally sheet is filled, return it to the location where you picked it up, and we will contact you when you earn a reward for your efforts.
We will recognize four milestones this year: 100, 250, 500, and 1,000 miles. Prizes for 2021 include sling backpacks, stadium blankets, coffee mugs, and portable chargers for your electronic devices. ο
