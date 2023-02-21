SUNRISE SUMMIT – The Trojans (12-10) wrapped up their regular season last week with a road loss to University on Tuesday and a home win over Jefferson on Friday night.
University 84 HHS 46
Full court defensive pressure from the Hawks flustered the Trojans as they committed 20 turnovers throughout the contest.
University’s Ella Simpson scored a game-high 31 points making six triples to pace the Hawks to a lopsided victory.
University (14-7) tallied nine treys in the first half to establish a 44-23 advantage at intermission.
The second half was nothing more than a formality as University ran away with the win 84-46.
“They can shoot if you give them space,” said Hampshire coach Troy Crane.
Izzy Blomquist led Hampshire with 12 points while seniors Hannah Ault and Liz Pryor both finished with 9. Mulledy Jane Cook added 8 points, Kora McBride 4, Olivia Baxter 2 and Ava Call 2.
HHS 42 Jefferson 36
In the final game of the regular season, Hampshire was knotted with Jefferson 17-17 at intermission.
“We came out and battled from the get-go,” said Crane.
“As soon as we got in the locker room, we talked about the double-high post and to try and use our speed against them.”
The Trojans were able to gain an advantage in the second half thanks to physical play and crashing the glass.
“That’s been the emphasis for two weeks now,” said Crane.
“Too often we are watching Izzy shoot it and thinking it is going in instead of crashing the boards. We have emphasized it in practice and half-court sets.”
The Trojans pulled down a total of 37 rebounds, 15 offensive to help give the Trojans good scoring opportunities.
Liz Pryor was a beast in the trenches grabbing 12 total rebounds, 6 offensive and 6 defensive.
Senior Carisma Shanholtz flexed her muscles as well pulling down 8 rebounds, with 5 of those on the offensive end. Mulledy Jane Cook, Jaden Kerns and Hannah Ault each grabbed 4 rebounds.
“Coming off a hard loss at University and being able to pick up all the pieces and stay the course. The girls and the team needed the win.”
Trojan PG Izzy Blomquist scored a game-high 22 points, with 7 rebounds, 4 steals, 2 blocks and 2 assists. Liz Pryor finished with 7 points and 12 rebounds. Hannah Ault had 6 points and 4 steals while Carisma Shanholtz added 3 free throws and 8 boards. Jaden Kerns hit a 3 point shot while M.J. Cook added a free throw.
Hampshire struggled shooting from the field hitting just 12-of-63 (19%), and 4-of-22 (18%) from beyond the arc.
From the charity stripe, the Trojans shot 14 of 22 (63%) making nine attempts in the second half.
Jazmyn Taylor and MacKenzie Brezavec led Jefferson scoring 11 points each. Olivia Hedrick tossed in 7 while Kameryn Sampson added 6.
Sectional Championship
On Friday, Feb. 24, at 7 p.m., the No.1 seeded Hampshire Trojans will play host to the winner of No. 2 Keyser vs. No. 3 Berkeley Springs. o
HHS Girls Basketball
Record: 12-10
Last week
Lost to University 84-46
Beat Jefferson 42-36
On deck
Fri. Feb. 24, vs. Keyser/BS, 7 p.m.
HHS Varsity
HHS 42 Jefferson 36
Hannah Ault 3 0 0-0 6, 4 steals
Izzy Blomquist 4 3 5-6 22, 2 assists, 7 rebounds, 2 blocks, 4 steals
Liz Pryor 1 0 5-8 7, 12 rebounds
Carisma Shanholtz 0 0 3-5 3, 8 rebounds
MJ Cook 0 0 1-3 1
Jaden Kerns 0 1 0-0 3
University 84 HHS 46
Hannah Ault 3 1 0-0 9, 2 assists
Izzy Blomquist 4 1 1-2 12, 4 assists
Liz Pryor 2 0 5-7 9, 7 rebounds
Carisma Shanholtz 4 rebounds
MJ Cook 1 2 0-2 8,
Kora McBride 2 0 0-0 4,
Olivia Baxter 1 0 0-0 2, 3 steals
Ava Call 1 0 0-0 2
HHS JV
University 36 HHS 35
Ava Call 2 0 0-1 4, 5 assists
Hailee Jenkins 0 0 2-4 2
Natalie Sions 1 0 1-3 3, 10 rebounds
Della Knight 4 0 2-2 10,
Kora McBride 5 0 1-2 11, 2 blocks, 2 steals
Olivia Baxter 1 1 0-0 5, 2 steals
HHS 44 Jefferson 32
Ava Call 1 0 3-6 5, 2 assists 3 steals
Jaleigh Dixon 2 0 3-5 7
Hailee Jenkins 2 0 1-4 5, 4 rebounds
Natalie Sions 2 0 3-4 7, 15 rebounds, 2 assists, 3 blocks, 3 steals
Della Knight 3 0 0-2 6, 6 rebounds, 2 blocks
Kora McBride 6 0 0-0 12, 4 steals
Alexa Carr 0 0 2-2 2
2023 Petersburg JV Girls
Basketball Tournament
Forfeit over Philip Barbour
Finals: HHS 51 Elkins 24
Ava Call 0 0 5-9 5, 2 assists
Jaleigh Dixon 1 0 0-0 2,
Hailee Jenkins 1 2-5 4
Natalie Sions 5 0 0-0 10, 9 rebounds
Della Knight 1 0 1-2 3, 10 rebounds, 2 assists, 2 blocks
Kora McBride 8 3 0-0 25, 4 rebounds. 2 assists, 4 steals, 1 block (Made all 11 shots she took)
Colleen Hott 2 assists
Shaina Dulaney 2 0 0-0 4
JV Record 15-2
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.