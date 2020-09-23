SUNRISE SUMMIT – The tears were flowing last Tuesday on Rannells Field prior to kickoff and after the final whistle.
Before the game, it was tears of emotion as the seniors were honored during pregame festivities.
After the game it was tears of joy as the seniors relished a 6-2 victory over the visiting Falcons, a historic daunting rival.
“Frankfort was a must win for these boys and they handled it well,” said Coach Robby Hott.
The “Snake”, Andrew Strawn, led the way with a hat trick against the Falcons and was unselfish with the ball dishing out 2 assists.
“Andrew led our offensive attack and helped us finish against Frankfort,” Hott stated.
Younger brother Dominic was the benefactor of his senior brother’s unselfish play as he found the back of the net twice while dishing out an assist as well. Corbin McAllister finished with 1 goal and 2 assists while Brady Pyles and Derrick Hyson both notched an assist.
“The team took that challenge and were very ecstatic to deliver that win, motivating them to continue to work harder,” said Coach Hott.
On Saturday, the team traveled to Petersburg and the JV squad had the opportunity to play some varsity minutes as the Trojans downed the Vikings 6-0 to improve to 3-3 on the season. The highlight of the game was when starting goaltender Mason Hott played out of net and managed to score a goal of his own during the game.
The Trojans were back in action on Monday night against a physical Hedgesville team and they came up short losing 5-0 against the Eagles. Although the varsity team suffered a loss, the JV team knocked off the Eagles 3-2. Dylan Streisel had a brace (2 goals) with an assist, Camden Duncan had 1 goal, while Braxton Burke and Noah Church each had an assist. Goalkeeper Noah Lipps finished with 5 saves.
Up next for the Trojans is an away game on Thursday, Sept. 24, against Jefferson with a 5 p.m. start time. On Saturday, Hampshire (3-4) looks to complete the series sweep against Frankfort. Game time is 2 p.m. in Short Gap. o
