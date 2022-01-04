2021 was a year to remember for several Hampshire County sports, highlighted by the boys basketball team taking a trip to Charleston for the 1st time in school history.
Although the basketball team shined bright, there were some other sports that struggled through the season as complications from Covid hurt programs. With that said, here are a few of the many storylines to watch in 2022.
Sports stories to keep an eye on in 2022
1. In 2021, both the Hampshire girls and boys basketball teams made states. In 2022, will either the girls or boys return to Charleston?
Last year was historic for basketball at Hampshire High. The boys played in Charleston for the 1st time in HHS history and the girls made their 2nd appearance over the past 3 years.
Will 2022 net a similar result? Highly unlikely that BOTH teams will navigate the choppy waters of the postseason, however, there is a chance that 1 of them will be featured on the floor of the Civic Center.
Why it might not happen
Simply put, it’s hard. Both teams are extremely young and inexperienced. Typically, teams that best navigate the paths of the playoffs are veteran squads with tightknit chemistry.
As the calendar flips to 2022, both Trojan teams are still working on gelling together. Also, the competition within the region appears to be strong and nobody will be taking the Trojans lightly this year.
Why it could happen
The 4-class system has leveled the playing field in the sport of basketball. In year 2 of this experimental pilot, the trial has been favorable for schools like Hampshire.
Now that competition is on a similar playing level, the Trojans chance to dance remains higher compared to the years of the 3-class system.
The girls have a bigger uphill battle at this point of the season, but winning sectionals and regionals is still realistic. The boys lost 6 seniors from last year’s squad, but the team still has talent.
Perhaps the biggest key for either of these squads to compete in the Capital will be clinching home court advantage for sectionals and regionals.
2. Will the home bleachers be finished before the 1st home track meet at Hampshire High?
In July of 2021, an article in the Hampshire Review outlined areas where the bleachers at Rannells Field didn’t meet the standards set forth by the Americans with Disabilities Act.
Since then, the board ordered an inspection of the facilities, and work began on improving the safety and accessibility of the school’s bleachers.
In October, superintendent Jeff Pancione announced the opening of the visitor’s-side bleachers at Rannells Field, however, the home bleachers were still undergoing repair. At the time, Pancione said, the home bleachers were about halfway finished. The handrails, the exterior fence and the slats on the home side are still under construction.
3. Can the Trojan football team win 5 or more games in 2022?
The 2014 Trojans went 5-5. That was the last time HHS posted a record of .500 or better. The 2021 Trojans took the field 9 times and won 3 games. Coach Aaron Rule will be entering his 4th year as head coach of the program, and each year the team has improved. 2019: 0 wins, 2020: 2 wins, 2021: 3 wins. If the trend continues, the 2022 team will be on the verge of 5 wins. The 2022 schedule is extremely favorable for the Trojans with Spring Mills and Petersburg dropped.
In place of those 2 teams, Hampshire will play Rock Ridge (Va.) and Grafton. Without a doubt, the schedule features winnable games including Preston, Berkeley Springs, Hedgesville, Park View (Va.), Rock Ridge (Va.) and Grafton. Tougher but winnable games include: Frankfort, Keyser, Greenbrier East and Washington.
Another reason Hampshire might win 5 games in 2022 is due to the continuity of the coaching staff and having an offseason program in place. With offensive coordinator Drew Taylor returning to the sidelines in 2022, the offensive scheme can be implemented early on, as returning players will be familiar with the play calling terminology.
4. When will WVSDB sports be permitted to play games out of state?
Athletic programs at the state school are treading water in hopes of surviving. Over the past 2 months, several people have been approved for coaching positions including girls basketball, girls goalball, boys goalball and cheerleading.
This sounds great right? Well, yes and no. Certainly giving athletic opportunities to both blind and deaf students is beneficial, however, there is a problem when it comes to scheduling – restrictions on travel. As of now, teams are not permitted to travel out of state to compete in events. That’s a big problem when trying to build a schedule. What schools within the state of West Virginia can the WVSB goalball team schedule? Nobody. How many tiny class A girls basketball teams are available to play in West Virginia?
Travel restrictions were put in place when Covid fear peaked, however, the aftermath continues to linger, and the deaf & blind kids are the ones to suffer. Public schools in WV have permitted travel for athletic competitions, so why not the state school?
Is this really a Covid safety issue or something else? According to the Competitive Balance Committee established by the WVSSAC, all member school should operate under the same rules.
5. Will the number of student-athletes on the tennis and swimming teams increase, decrease or maintain?
The 2021 rosters for tennis and swimming were thin. There was a total of 3 girls and 0 boys on the tennis team and 6 girls and 2 boys on the boys team. The thinning numbers on both squads raise concerns.
Without a doubt, bigger numbers on the roster will help the livelihood of each program. What is the minimum number of student-athletes needed to keep each program open?
That question might be answered if the downward trend doesn’t reverse course soon. Tennis coach Michael McHale will be entering his 2nd season coaching the Trojans and he has remained committed to increasing numbers once spring sports arrive.
Truthfully, both sports are in a challenging situation considering Hampshire County lacks a youth swimming or tennis program. Without a youth organization pipeline, can either sport survive in the long run?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.