Last year, I wrote 2 articles on application strategies for western states. With it being right in the heart of application season, I decided to write another as a reminder to those who have put it on the back burner up to this point.
If a person has any interest in hunting western states, and being in good, game-rich environments, taking application season seriously is imperative, as it is the only way to draw high-end tags.
Unlike hunting eastern whitetails, the majority of western tags are allotted through lottery drawings, meaning one must build preference points and apply for them.
I have broken down specific application strategies in previous articles, but to sum it up, most states have a preference point, or bonus point system, meaning the more points you have, the higher your chance is to draw a specific tag.
One can obtain these points by applying each year. Therefore, it is important to apply, or buy a point, every single year for every tag you eventually hope to draw.
Whether that be limited entry units in Colorado, or “special draw” units in Utah. Each state has a slightly different system, which I broke down last year. If you are interested in learning these systems in a foolproof way, Randy Newburg has a great YouTube series breaking down every single species tag system for every western state.
The main reason for beginning, or continuing to apply for all of these states is because if you are a serious hunter, you will eventually want to expand your horizons and chase deer and elk out west.
Sure, you can go the over-the-counter route, which a lot of people do, but if you want higher odds of filling tags limited-entry units are much better.
Some of these units only take a handful of points depending on the state. Simply having 2-three points will get you out of the over-the-counter units, and into some really good hunting.
I try to encourage everyone to have a long-term plan for western applications. If your goal is to kill a really large animal, it is important to start researching and applying for units that might not be able to be drawn for 15 or more years. I am currently applying for a Utah elk tag that I most likely will not draw for another 12-15 years. But when I draw it, the chances of killing a monster are very high. Until then, I have several other tags that I will be able to draw in good, quality areas, but not a high as far as trophy potential goes.
Doing your research sooner, rather than later, is exceptionally important for this reason. If your goal is to hunt a high-quality trophy unit, you must start applying now if you haven’t already.
Western states are confusing, which is the reason a lot of people don’t apply for tags. Sitting down and learning the regulations a little at a time is a good way to help with the confusion and build a sound strategy for the future.
Like I mentioned earlier, the important thing is that you start building points for tags you may want, even if you are not sure when you’ll be able to go.
One day, things will fall into place financially, or time-wise, and you will want to go on a high-end hunt.
Having the points to draw a quality tag rather than going the over-the-counter route will be worth its weight in gold. o
