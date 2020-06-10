SUNRISE SUMMIT – “Have you or anyone in your home had contact within the last 14 days with any person under quarantine after screening/testing for COVID-19?”
That's the first question student-athletes had to answer before taking a step on the practice field. As COVID-19 continues to hang over everyday life, the Hampshire High athletic staff is doing their part to make sure everyone remains as safe as possible as sports return from a long hiatus.
“We are continuing to social distance and having each pod come in at different times so we don’t have congregations, especially in the parking lots,” explained head athletic trainer Kari Williams.
In Phase 1 of the return to sports, students will be separated into groups of 10 to do conditioning, strength training, and agility. Phase 1 started on Monday, June 8 and will go until Friday, June 19.
During Phase 1, face masks are recommended when appropriate and should be worn at all times by both students and adults except when participating in high intensity aerobic activity.
“Each one of our coaches are wearing masks and we are frequently hand sanitizing, and sanitizing equipment and just doing everything we can to make sure we are not spreading anything around,” muffled Williams while wearing her mask.
Before a student athlete is permitted to join their workout pod, a series of questions must be documented on a sheet of paper, which includes recording the temperature of each student athlete upon arriving at practice.
“Once the temperature is recorded, the coach will take the questionnaire and make sure there are no yesses, and if there are, the coach will refer them to me,” Williams stated.
If any of the answers on the questionnaire indicate symptoms of COVID-19, that individual will be referred to the Hampshire County Health Department for further evaluation.
Perhaps the most challenging part of this process is to get everyone familiarized with the new routine.
“We are working with kids, adolescents, who tend to forget they need to be spread apart so its just the constant reminder that our coaches are having to do and reminding everyone constantly, please stay apart,” said Williams.
One of the teams to get started on Monday was the Trojan football team, who had 40 kids show up to the first day of practice.
“We’ve got it setup where we have 4 pods running, 2 in the morning and 2 in the evening,” said coach Aaron Rule.
“We plan to go 3 days a week, and essentially our goal during the first 2 weeks is to get kids back active.”
In addition to working with the kids on the practice field Coach Rule has started to teach his system by doing Zoom meetings and motivating his kids with a series of workout videos featured on Facebook and Twitter.
“Although we try to do this on a weekly basis, its just not the same as trying to interact with them through a computer or phone, but being able to see them face to face has been huge,” said Rule with a football themed mask wrapped around his face.
Each pod ran for 60 minutes and kids stayed in their own pod while using their own water bottle during breaks.
“The first 15 minutes is allotted to getting the kids in here and getting them to fill out the questionnaire, making sure they are feeling okay and taking their temperature. Then once that is done, we are working on body weight type of fitness activities, change of direction drills, hip flexor mobility, and footwork,” Rule said.
Football wasn’t the only sport back in action as the soccer teams both had pods running on Monday evening.
New Hampshire soccer coach Robby Hott outlined his goals during the Phase 1 practice period.
“We are trying to get these kids built,” explained Hott.
“We know that COVID has kind of slowed things down, and these kids probably haven’t had any activity outside of the house very much and I’m trying to motivate them to get back out there and work hard. At this point in time in any other year they would already be in shape and ready to go hit the field.”
As of this week, the 3rd Annual Coldwell Banker Classic Soccer Tournament has not officially been canceled, however, it appears unlikely the Trojans will have an opportunity to defend their title as competitions with other schools has not yet been approved during the 3-week open period in July.
“The biggest thing with the COVID situation is getting them into physical shape so that we are ready when it comes to our season,” Hott muttered under his light blue mask.
“We are trying to build them up as quickly, yet, as safely as possible.”
While the boys soccer team ran laps on Soldier Field, the defending sectional champion girls soccer team was on the baseball diamond doing stretches and exercises in preparation to defend their title.
“We are just trying to break the ice,” Troy Crane explained.
“We are just starting to rebuild that team chemistry and get everyone involved, and everyone came in in such a great mood you could tell that they miss each other and it was great to have everyone back again.”
Although Crane has a talented crew on hand, the biggest challenge right now is getting used to the new safety provisions.
“It changes every drill and everything that you do but it’s no big deal, you go with the flow with a great attitude and get better.”
