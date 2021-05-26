SUNRISE SUMMIT – Jefferson is Jefferson. Before the pandemic, Jefferson was good at baseball. During the pandemic, Jefferson has been good at baseball. After the pandemic, Jefferson will continue to be good at baseball.
With the Cougars setting the standard for excellence in the Eastern Panhandle, Hampshire always has a tough road to navigate when it comes to postseason play.
Luckily for Hampshire, the game last Wednesday was only a playoff game.
Daquon Shipe picked up the win on the mound for Jefferson going 5 innings, allowing 2 hits and 1 run while striking out 6.
A trio of Trojans were able to put the bat on the ball as J.J. Charlton, Alex Hott and R.J. Hulver all had 1 hit.
The Trojans played a pair of games against Petersburg last week, losing 4-2 on Tuesday night and winning 8-5 on Thursday.
The victory was propelled by senior Wes Landis who smacked a grand slam in the 4th inning and finished the game with 3 hits and 5 RBI.
No doubt, Wes had the hot bat, but his arm on the mound was throwing smoke striking out 15 batters in 6 innings of work, allowing 4 hits and 2 runs.
In addition to the heroics of Wes Landis, R.J. Hulver, Cohen Mowery and Alex Hott each finished the game with multiple hits.
On Saturday, Hedgesville knocked off the Trojans 13-6 to drop Hampshire’s season record to (8-11).
The Trojans are in action this evening on the road at Musselman starting at 7 p.m.
The squad returns home on Thursday to play Keyser at 6 p.m.
