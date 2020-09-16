Trojan girls take 3rd place; boys finish 6th
SUNRISE SUMMIT – Some things just seem to be out of place this year, and the way a cross country invitational is set up is just one of the many things that has changed. Good-bye races with everyone starting at the same time, and hello different start times and running in waves.
The waves were new to everyone, but it might have hurt the Trojan cross country teams more than anticipated as it was their 1st competition with waves last Saturday. The girls finished 3rd overall as a team while the boys took 6th place.
“It was a difficult scenario and they kept their heads about themselves,” explained Coach Bill Lipps, referring to his girl’s squad.
“This whole COVID thing and running in waves, you just don’t know where wave 1 is in front of you or wave 3 behind you, and I think they kept pushing through the 2nd and 3rd miles.”
Individually for the girls, Deidra Haines finished 15th (24:23), Maggie Odom 20th (24:34), Ambrielle Odom 21st (24:38), Alex Kile 25th (24:50), Katie Dice 33rd (25:44), Alexa VanMeter 36th (25:49) and Emalee Bradley 44th (27:13).
“I think they ran well given the conditions, the type of race and the humidity,” said Lipps.
“Deidra Haines stepped up Saturday and her hard work over the summer showed.”
Individually for the boys a shoeless Chris Lucas crossed the finish line in 6th place (18:14), Andrew Dorsey finished 21st (20:31), Austin Ramsay 22nd (20:35), Brady Stump 39th (21:57), and Grant Landis 42nd (22:39).
“We did not get our base in over the summer with a couple of runners,” Lipps explained on why the boys team wound up in 6th place.
“It’s a lesson I will try to learn going forward and to try and motivate my kids to start running in the summertime.”
Not only was the team performance a little disappointing overall, some bizarre events took place on Saturday, including Chris Lucas losing a shoe and finishing the race with a sock on his right foot.
While the boys might have underperformed from their traditional top finishes, Coach Lipps is optimistic moving forward.
“Overall I don’t think we did that bad considering what we were working with,” said Lipps.
Next up for the Trojan harriers is a meet today, Wednesday, Sept. 16 at Hedgesville starting at 5:30 p.m. The Trojans will head to Berkeley Springs on Saturday, Sept. 19 with a 9 a.m. race start time. o
