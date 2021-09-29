WILLIAMSBURG, Va. – The Hampshire cross country team took a 4-hour journey to Williamsburg last Saturday in order to compete against some of the best competition in the mid-Atlantic.
“We picked the fastest meet and the fastest race,” explained head coach Bill Lipps.
“Our kids stayed poised and ran the fastest times of the year.”
Senior Alex Kile was the leader in the clubhouse for the Trojans as she ran an impressive race on the flat course finishing in 18th place (21:16).
Kile’s senior cohort Alexa VanMeter raced neck-and-neck with junior Katie Dice and VanMeter crossed the finish line just ahead of her teammate to finish 34th (23:06) while Dice took 35th (23:12).
Peyton Asbury ran a solid race finishing 39th (23:34). Ambrielle Odom wound up 47th (24:38), Kadey Haines 49th (24:52), Paige Voit 52nd (25:04) and Emalee Bradley 53rd (25:11).
On the boys side of the meet, Brady Stump finished 42nd (19:13), Mason Cardamone 47th (19:32), Cyrus Chaney 57th (20:48) and Tanner Ansel 62nd (21:36).
The Trojans train on a hilly steep course on Sunrise Summit, therefore running on a mostly level surface at the Big Cat Invitational was a challenge for the Hampshire harriers.
No matter, everybody bettered their times according to coach Lipps. After the meet the team was rewarded with a trip to Busch Gardens for some rollercoaster fun.
“I believe that these kids are the hardest working athletes in the school and I believe they need to be rewarded for that,” explained Lipps for the team trip to America’s most beautiful theme park.
This week is huge for the Trojans as they host the Paul Clovis invitational sponsored by Buffalo Wild Wings.
Coach Lipps was asked how his team is preparing for the big meet on Saturday.
“Stay the course and do speed work this week,” said Lipps.
“I would like to invite everyone to come out and see a great race on Saturday.”
The Paul Clovis Invitational, also sponsored by FNB Bank, will start at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 2, at Hampshire High. ο
