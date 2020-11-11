SUNRISE SUMMIT – Moorefield entered Friday night’s contest against the Trojans with their playoff lives on the line.
Sporting a (3-2) overall record prior to kickoff, the Yellow Jackets were ranked No. 19 in the most recent class ‘A’ playoff rankings, but a win over neighboring Hampshire, a class ‘AAA’ school, would provide more than enough points to clinch a playoff berth.
Two hours and 31 minutes later, Moorefield’s mission was accomplished as they defeated Hampshire 24-9.
“We can look ahead all we want, but we were more focused on tonight,” said Moorefield Coach Matt Altobello after the game.
“Our guys played hard tonight. It takes hard work every week, especially in a sporadic season like this. The mental focus and toughness of our team, I think they are doing a great job.”
The Yellow Jackets were able to grab an early 2-0 lead in the 1st quarter set up by an outstanding Atikilt Tamiru’s punt that was downed at the Trojan 2-yard line. With their backs against the wall, Hampshire’s offense tried to gain some breathing room on 1st down, but an errant pitch by QB Alex Hott to RB Stephen Leonard resulted in a safety.
From that point forward, Moorefield maintained a lead for the rest of the game.
The Yellow Jackets scored their 1st touchdown of the day with 8:18 left in the 2nd quarter when QB Matthew Jenkins called his own number and punched the ball in the endzone for a 5-yard rushing touchdown to give Moorefield an 8-0 edge. Tamiru missed the PAT to keep it a 1-possession game.
The Trojans were able to respond with 14 seconds left in the half, as senior RB Nevin Ludwick lowered his head and bulldozed his way to paydirt to put the Trojans on the scoreboard. The Yellow Jackets stuffed Hampshire’s 2-point conversion to hang on to a slim 8-6 lead heading into intermission.
After the half, Hampshire tried to catch Moorefield off guard with an onside kick, but the Yellow Jackets were prepared and recovered the ball to give them great field position.
“We talked at halftime and knew that since we were getting the ball, that they were going to try something,” explained Coach Altobello.
“We rep our guys heavy in practice doing special teams because we know it can make a difference.”
And it made a huge difference in terms of momentum for the Yellow Jackets. Just 4 plays later, QB Matthew Jenkins called his own number once again, this time a 2-yard rush into the endzone to give Moorefield a 14-6 lead with 10:49 left in the 3rd quarter.
Once again, Moorefield missed the PAT, which kept it a 1 possession game.
The Yellow Jacket defense stalled Hampshire’s next drive, and after the punt, Moorefield took over on their own 39-yard line.
It took only 1 play for Matt Jenkins to find the endzone once again, as he avoided the Trojan defense on 1st down, dashing 61-yards and crossing the goal line for his 3rd touchdown of the day.
After Atikilt converted the PAT, Moorefield held a 21-6 lead with 8:19 left in the 3rd.
Hampshire did have some success moving the ball but shot themselves in the foot repeatedly, whether it be a costly penalty or an untimely turnover in the red zone.
The Trojans added their final points of the game late in the 3rd quarter when Christian Hicks drilled a 37-yard field goal to make the score 21-9.
Yellow Jacket kicker Atikirt showed off his leg power midway through the 4th quarter when he drilled a 48-yard field goal that bounced off the goal post and went through to give Moorefield the 24-9 lead, which wound up being the final points of the game.
Matt Jenkins was the standout star for the Yellow Jackets, running the ball 18 times for 110 yards and scoring 3 touchdowns.
Jenkins also did damage through the air, going 5-for-8 for 80 yards.
“Jenkins is the type of guy that is willing to do whatever we ask him to do,” said Altobello.
Coach Rule talked about the struggles of slowing down Jenkins.
“When it comes to playing teams who like to run counter and counter trey, you have to be very disciplined,” said Rule.
Although the outcome heavily favored the Yellow Jackets, there were a few bright spots for Hampshire, including the performance from Ashton Haslacker, who caught 5 balls for 135 yards.
“Against Moorefield he ran pretty decent routes and was able to get behind defenders and find green, and we were able to connect on a few good passes and he was able to make a dynamic catch late in the game as well,” praised Rule.
“Ashton is a very good ballplayer and has a very bright future ahead of him. He has elusive speed and very good hands. We will continue to better his route running and look to create matchups in which we get him the football and he will be very successful.”
With the win, Moorefield improved to (4-2) overall, which was good enough to shoot them up the rankings to 9th place.
In week 1 of the playoffs, the Yellow Jackets will play a familiar foe, Pendleton County, who landed in the 8th spot.
Pendleton went (5-2) this season.
This year’s playoff game will take place in Franklin on Friday, Nov. 14, with kickoff scheduled for 7:30 p.m.
Next up for Hampshire (2-8) is the offseason. Coach Rule discussed what he plans to do to improve his program.
“We will be giving the kids a couple of weeks off,” said Rule.
“Anyone who is not part of the wrestling or basketball program will begin lifting 3 days per week. Our offseason program will consist of getting stronger in the major areas we are concerned with, as well as working on our COD, footwork, core and around the head and neck area in order to do our best to prevent concussions.” o
