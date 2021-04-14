5 Trojans headed to Huntington
MARTINSBURG – Three Trojans, Grant Landis (170-lb.), Wes Landis (182-lb.) and Jacob Staub (285-lb.), marched out of Martinsburg Saturday finishing in 2nd place at Regionals.
“All 3 just have the ability to reach down and keep on fighting even when they are getting tired,” said coach Ed Hardinger about his silver trio.
“If you’ve ever wrestled, you have got to impose your will on the guy. You gotta show you want it more than him and the 1st one that cracks is the guy that loses.”
In the 170-lb. weight class, senior Grant Landis proved he was hard to crack. Landis had a heartstopping battle in the semifinals, narrowly defeating Chace Crutchley of Washington 4-3, scoring much needed points late in the 3rd period to pull out the victory.
“Coach was telling me the whole time you need to hit a single, he is pushing into you,” explained Grant Landis on how he scored the final 2 points.
“I gotta do what Coach says, and he pushed back, and I pulled him in, and it was good timing.”
Grant went on to compete in the championship, but lost to Chase Herndon of Spring Mills, 10-0.
Wes Landis had an easier path to the title match as he earned a 1st round bye, then defeated Robert Straight of Hedgesville 11-1 in the semifinals to clinch his bid. Wes’s inspiration during the match came from great Trojan grapplers from the past.
“Coach talked about the mentality of past wrestlers, and I just try to have a mentality like them,” said Wes following his semifinal victory. “My goal was just to keep scoring points.”
And score points is exactly what Wes did, as he racked up 11 against Straight. Wes went on to compete in the championship but came up short 8-1 against Nevin Milburn of Spring Mills.
The 3rd Trojan to finish 2nd was heavyweight Jacob Staub. Staub won his semifinal match with ease over John Beck of Musselman, pinning him at the 1:02 mark of the 1st period.
“My mindset was just go with the flow,” Staub explained. “I was just going after what he gave me.”
Staub was concise with his answers, but mentioned he was proud to earn silver for Hampshire.
Somebody else that was proud of the effort was Coach Hardinger.
“We weighed in 6 kids and placed 5 of them in states, which is pretty good,” said Hardinger. “We just got to get more physical.”
Miguel Elmer (106-lb.) and Levi Richman (152-lb.) have their suitcases packed for Huntington as they finished 3rd and 4th place respectively in their weight class.
The 74th annual West Virginia state high school wrestling tournament will happen at the Huntington Civic Center on Monday, April 19 and Tuesday, April 20.
Check the Hampshire Review next week for state results. o
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.