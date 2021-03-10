MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – West Virginia University men’s basketball coach Bob Huggins has been named a semifinalist for the Werner Ladder Naismith Men’s Coach of the Year, the Atlanta Tipoff Club announced today.
Huggins is 1 of 10 coaches named and 1 of 2 coaches from the Big 12 Conference. The full list of honorees can be seen below.
This season, Huggins has guided WVU to 18 wins so far (11 in the Big 12 Conference), and the Mountaineers have been ranked in the AP Top 25 every week this season, reaching No. 6 this week. For the 4th consecutive year, Huggins has been named as a nominee for the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame.
Huggins has 899 career wins to date and will become the sixth Division I coach all-time to win 900 career games.
He is 1 win away from tying Roy Williams and 3 wins away from tying Bob Knight for 4th place all-time.
Coach, School
Darian DeVries, Drake
Scott Drew, Baylor
Andy Enfield, USC
Mark Few, Gonzaga
Leonard Hamilton, Florida State
Chris Holtmann, Ohio State
Juwan Howard, Michigan
Bob Huggins, West Virginia
Eric Musselman, Arkansas
Nate Oats, Alabama
