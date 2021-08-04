50 years ago
The Romney softball team, sponsored by Shotgun’s Tavern, is the Eastern District American Softball Association Tournament Champions.
On Saturday, August 7, Shotgun’s Tavern defeated the Harper’s Ferry Cubs 6-2. Larry Kratzer pitched.
The Romney team won a 5-3 victory over the Texico Creamers from Charles Town with Danny Sherman pitching.
The championship game was Tuesday evening, August 10, against hometown favorite Berkeley Springs Old Germans.
40 years ago
The new Miss West Virginia-USA will receive a seven-day, seven-night. all-expense paid vacation to the Caribbean from Thomas Vacations and she will select a $1,000 wardrobe among her many prizes. The new winner will be crowned by the current titlest, 19-year-old Kelly Carr of Scherr, who will be present for the enitre event at the Middletown Mall.
30 years ago
West Virginia veterans of Operation Desert Storm will be the honored guests of West Virginia University when the Mountaineers battle the South Carolina Gamecocks at Mountaineer Field Saturday, September 14.
“You demonstrated true patriotism in our efforts both overseas and here at home,” Neil Bucklew, WVU president, said in extending the invitation through a personal letter to veterans.
20 years ago
The MDFL champion West Deptford Broncos showed why they are currently the best in the business last Saturday with a resounding 52-6 win over first-year club West Virginia Stars.
The running record for the Broncos over their short three-year league history is 31-1 following the Stars battle and it only looks to brighten from there.
West Deptford struck first in the contest on a fourth-and-22 situation from 25 yards away as John “Flip” Haltiwanger hauled in a pass from Marty Cross to put the Broncos up 6-0 with 4:44 left in the first quarter.
10 years ago
An influx of freshmen has pushed Hampshire High’s football squad to a size it hasn’t seen since 2007.
Coach Darren Grace and staff had 67 players working out on the first day of practice Monday. That total included 30 freshmen.
“That’s the quantity count,” quipped assistant coach Monte Fields. “I want to see the quality count.” Still, he acknowledged, “Quantity helps.” ο
