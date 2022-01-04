BROOKE – The Trojan paddlers took a long trip to the northern panhandle to swim against some of the best competition around the state.
Senior Taylor Kirk highlighted the Trojan performance leading the 400-yard freestyle relay team to a 4th place finish and touching the wall in 7th for the 100-yard freestyle.
One of the key contributors to the relay team was sophomore Ambrielle Odom, who continues to get faster every week she is in the pool.
“We are successful because we work hard at practices and coaches push us,” said Odom.
“We work on it everyday at practice and it’s a team thing. I prefer swimming longer races in the relays because it is more time in the pool.”
Alex Kile and Addisyn Gamber were the other 2 members of the relay team who posted a time of 5:04.97.
“This is one of the biggest competition meets we have all year,” explained coach Lisa Lease.
“It was good for our kids to see that competition.”
Although the boys only had 2 kids swimming, Lease was please with the outcomes.
“We scored and did better than I thought,” said Lease.
HHS is back in the pool this Saturday, Jan. 8, at Shepherd University starting at 4 p.m. o
