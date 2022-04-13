40 years ago - 1982
The Hampshire boys track team traveled to Fort Hill only to suffer defeat as Fort Hill triumphed 89-57. Hampshire then ran in front of a home crowd against Frankfort and Moorefield and came out ahead, 111.5 to Frankfort’s 50.5, with Moorefield coming in 3rd.Hampshire again went on the road April 22 to rally with Beall as the Mountaineers slid by Hampshire 88-58. o
