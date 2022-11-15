“You’re fired”
“It’s a girl”
“The court finds you guilty”
“Happy 40th Birthday”
“Rest in peace”
Utterances of the aforementioned phrases are unquestionably life altering. On National Take a Hike Day, Nov. 17, a life-changing phrase will arrive on my doorstep.
“I, ______, take you, _____, to be my lawfully wedded wife, to have and to hold, from this day forward, for better, for worse, for richer, for poorer,
in sickness and in health, until death do us part.”
The craftsmanship and combination of these words is at the soul of the traditional wedding vow. The short, yet specific phrase is all-encompassing and near perfection – until the word “until.”
While rehearsing for my upcoming performance, I kept stumbling over the final line of this pledge, “until death do us part.”
I needed to comprehend the deeper significance of this creed.
The popular and customary vow has accompanied wedding ceremonies dating back to medieval times in England.
The origin of the phrase “until death do us part” can be traced to the “First Book of Common Prayer” assembled in 1549, by the Christian dioceses of Salisbury and York.
The prayer book was largely the work of Thomas Cranmer written during the English Reformation.
The original phrase was slightly different and read “till death us depart.”
The phrase underwent minor variations as the English language evolved and in the 1662 it was updated to “till death we do part.”
Later on, the “we” was removed and “us” was inserted and the phrase has remained the same to this day.
The meaning of the phrase is straightforward – the marriage pact is a lifelong commitment, only able to be broken in death.
Historically, these words have been vocalized for generations. My parents, my grandparents, my great-grandparents and my great-great-great-great-great- great grandparents have all declared this credo; therefore, traditionally, the phrase has a deep sentimental meaning.
No matter how long this ritual has taken place, the final 5 words of this oath need reformation.
Let’s start at the base of what defines a vow — one by which a person is bound to an act, service or condition.
I presume “until death do us part” is the conditional portion of the vow.
I struggle accepting this interpretation.
Does love cease upon death?
Are vows null and void when the heart stops?
Does love on earth not transfer into the afterlife?
Internally, my heart disagrees.
On Thursday Nov. 17, the singular version of “Carroll” will be altered into the plural version “The Carrolls” and I am requesting a slight edit to the oft spoken wedding day declaration.
“I, Nick Carroll take you, Susan Parker, to be my lawfully wedded wife, to have and to hold, from this day forward, for better, for worse, for richer, for poorer, in sickness and in health, with infinite love, forever after.”
Do I believe love is limitless and everlasting?
I Do. o
