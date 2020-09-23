SUNRISE SUMMIT – After some early season struggles and adjusting to running in waves, the Trojan cross country teams were back where they belong – ahead of the pack.
At the Hedgesville meet the boys took 1st place (39 points) ahead of Jefferson (45), Spring Mills (66) and Hedgesville (73).
Chris Lucas (no longer shoeless), set the course record with his time of 17:44 and easily taking 1st place. Andrew Dorsey (19:17) was the 2nd Trojan to cross the finish line taking 5th, while William Saville (19:43) finished 7th overall and Austin Ramsay (19:57) took 8th. Brady Stump (21:40) rounded out the top 5 for the Trojans finishing 18th.
“I like the 2nd half of the race, they did what they were supposed to do,” explained Coach Bill Lipps.
“They passed consistently throughout the 2nd half of the race and that’s where they made up the points.”
As a team, the girls matched the Trojan boys in Hedgesville taking 1st place (35 points) ahead of Jefferson (44), Spring Mills (48) and Hedgesville (No Score).
Deidra Haines was the top Trojan harrier finishing 3rd overall with a time of (23:51). Alex Kile finished 7th (24:46), Maggie Odom 8th (24:47), Ambrielle Odom 10th (25:32) and Alexa VanMeter (25:35) 11th.
“We don’t have that strong front runner with our girls like we have had in our past, at least not yet, but those girls run close together and I think we had only a 1 minute 30 second split between 1 to 5 on our team and that keeps us tight and keeps us scoring points,” Coach Lipps said.
While the results in Hedgesville were nice, the bigger meet was at Cacapon State Park hosted by Berkeley Springs on Saturday and the girls came away with a 1st place result.
As a team, the Hampshire girls had 61 points to lead the field, while Jefferson (72) took 2nd place and Spring Mills (75) was 3rd.
Alex Kile was the top Trojan finishing in 8th place (25:02), Deidra Haines 13th (25:43), Ambrielle Odom 14th (25:48), Maggie Odom 15th (26:22), Alexa VanMeter 16th (26:25) and Peyton Asbury 18th (27:10).
While the win might be representative of what to expect at Regionals, Coach Lipps cautions on reading too much into the 1st place result.
“You just don’t know what coaches are giving up right now,” said Lipps.
“Some teams might be still practicing through meets and maybe they are just going out and doing a tempo run, and not running their hardest. While we haven’t got the whole group together yet (referring to the teams in the region) yes, it looks promising for our ladies.”
The Trojan boys took 2nd place at Cacapon State Park with 65 points overall. Jefferson finished 1st (51) while Spring Mills wound up in 3rd (103).
Chris Lucas was once again the top Trojan finishing 2nd overall (18:29), William Saville 7th (19:38), Austin Ramsay 13th (20:30), Andrew Dorsey 16th (21:07), Brady Stump 33rd (22:13) and Grant Landis 39th (23:18).
“I’m pleased with the boys’ finish,” Coach Lipps acknowledged.
“I thought our boys looked a lot better against our regional competition. They got out a lot better, and they passed in the 2nd half of the race which is what we do.”
The Trojan harriers were back on the trail yesterday, Tuesday Sept. 22, with a meet in Nicholas County. o
