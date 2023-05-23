Scott Allen was one of the most talented and entertaining sportswriters this area has had or will ever see. From 1988-1997 Scott Allen worked as the Sports Editor at the Hampshire Review and the Mineral Daily News Tribune. On April 2, 2000, Allen passed away at age 37. In his memory, the Scott Allen Memorial Award was created and annually given at the Hampshire Athletic Banquet.
The first ever winner of the Scott Allen Memorial Award was issued in 2001 to senior point guard David Deitz. Deitz was recognized for his unselfish play and commitment to the team. The last Scott Allen Award was issued in 2019 and given to Matt Kerns, a senior on the baseball team that embodied team spirit. Since 2020, the Scott Allen Memorial Award has been dormant, however, his legacy should live on. At the conclusion of the 2023 HHS athletic banquet, I felt there was a glaring omission in terms of recognition – a team award.
The Hampshire Review is going to revive the Scott Allen Memorial Award and recognize a team annually that has shown success on the athletic field and best represents the highest standards of HHS athletics.
The 2023 Scott Allen Memorial Award goes to:
The 2022 Hampshire girls soccer team. The Trojans finished the regular season with a record of 14-0-4, becoming the first team in HHS history to finish the regular season without a loss. A plaque will be created and a team will be added to the award each year. o
