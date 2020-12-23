Over the last few years, I have made it a goal of mine to kill a late season buck with a muzzleloader on public land. Although I can’t seem to put myself in the situation to do so, I always learn a ton. This year was no exception, as I spent 5 of the 7 evenings of muzzleloader season looking for a decently racked buck. Even though I was not able to connect, I had multiple opportunities at small bucks and does, which definitely gives me a confidence boost for next year.
While I was unable to fill my tag, my good friend and part time boss, Eli Cook, was able to kill a really nice buck this past Friday. For those who don’t know, Eli is the owner of Spring Valley Farm and Orchard in Slanesville, W. Va. He is also an avid whitetail hunter and has been somewhat of a mentor to me over the years. Eli was nice enough to sit down and write out the story of his late season success so that you readers would have something interesting to digest this week (instead of reading about me being cold and bored). Take note of Eli’s full season strategy, as the vast majority of people only plan for short periods of hunting season.
The Perfect Storm For Muzzleloader Season
By Eli Cook
When I was 5 years old, I remember waking up hours before daylight on a very cold December morning and hiking what seemed like miles to a place my Dad called “High Ridge,” a ways back on Foxes Hollow Road. Shortly after daybreak, a big 5-point came walking down the trail in front of us. My dad cocked the hammer on his .50 caliber Hawkin Muzzleloader and squeezed the trigger. At the crack of the old gun, smoke that filled the air and the buck fell to the ground. I’ll never forget it, and I was forever hooked on muzzleloading. A lot has changed in the world of muzzleloading since that cold December morning 36 years ago, but 1 thing remains the same: I’m still in love with late season hunting!
Tagging a late season trophy buck is generally a culmination of a season long strategic plan that begins, and ends, with a quality food source. However, having food is only half the battle. There are 4 other factors that are critical in punching that late season tag on an old bruiser buck.
Weather
When I pulled up the weather report for December 14th to 20th, I was literally shaking from excitement. When you have cold temperatures, snow in the forecast and several days with barometric pressure over 30, it’s a recipe for outstanding late season hunting.
Hunting an Unpressured Deer Herd
On my hunting property we have designated sanctuaries, specific entry and exit routes to tree stands, prohibited ATV riding during the season and no “blundering around” during hunting season. We get in, we get out and try never to spook any deer. If you want daylight deer activity during the late season, you must limit the hunting pressure on your property throughout the entire season.
Picture Evidence of a Target Buck
Other than during the rut, or the 1st few days of rifle season (when anything can happen, typically during early and late season), I prefer to monitor my food sources with cellular trail cameras and only hunt when a mature deer makes his presence known, and also when the wind and weather lines up. If there is not a high chance that my target buck is going to walk out, I prefer to leave my property unpressured. Sometimes sitting on the couch can be more beneficial than hunting when the odds are low.
Entry/Exit and Secluded Fields
To say a mature deer is going to wander out in broad daylight during the late part of December into a cut corn field or a turnip food plot that has been hunted a lot, or is visible from a road or house, is probably just not going to happen. Instead, the food plot I chose for late season hunting is less than 5 acres and is surrounded by quality cover. I can literally climb in and out of my blind with 25 deer in the field and they never know I am there. In addition, this plot was only hunted once this year, when my son harvested a large buck with a crossbow in late September. All of these factors are critical to great late season hunting.
Putting It All Together
My late season success started at the beginning of July when soil samples were sent into a lab and seeds were ordered. After applying several tons of lime and fertilizer, the 1st seeds went into the ground in early August, and I completed my planting by early September. In total, I planted around 25 acres with early season attraction of clover and radishes, mid-season attraction of brassicas and tender cereal grains and late season attraction of rye and turnips.
The table was set for late season, so it was time to sit back and wait for the cell cameras to do their job of finding a target buck. As December 14th slowly approached, I started getting pictures of a buck I had named Sticker 9. Based on his body size and the mass in his antlers, I estimated him to be at least 4.5 years old, a true trophy in West Virginia. Most of the pictures were during the night, but I knew when the snowstorm arrived it would change his pattern.
The 1st evening I hunted for him was the night after the storm went through, and although several deer entered the food plot, Sticker 9 did not. The good news was that I was able to cleanly exit the field and not spook any deer.
The next evening, the barometric pressure was higher, with a nice northerly breeze. I figured that if Sticker 9 was going to make an appearance, it was going to happen that afternoon. At 3:30, several deer poured into the field, ripping up turnips and pawing in the rye. At about 4:15 p.m., I looked over and 3 small bucks entered the field and trailing behind them was Sticker 9. Once the buck turned broadside at 110 yards, I centered the crosshairs of my Thompson Center Muzzleloader and lightly squeezed the trigger. The buck ran about 30 yards and toppled over.
The pursuit of older age class bucks never gets old to me, and I have harvested my fair share of large antlered bucks. But as the years go by it has become less about the size of the buck and more about the size of the experience. My joy now comes from laughing at my oldest daughter covered in dirt while picking up tree roots in a new food plot, watching my son’s eyes light up when we get that 1st picture of a trophy buck, seeing my youngest daughter harvest her 1st deer, watching my wife seed a food plot in the sunset and sharing God’s message to my family on a Sunday morning sitting on the creek bank. Joy and happiness these days does not come in the form of an antler score or number of points, it comes from enjoying God’s creation and spending time with the ones I love the most.
I thank God for the opportunity I have to own and manage land for wildlife, and for a wife that puts up with me hunting nearly 70 days a year (haha). It is also a blessing to watch my children grow into avid hunters and enjoy the outdoors just as much as I do. The stress relief that hunting brings me is really what gets me from 1 season to the next. God, family and the outdoors - it really does not get any better than that. Happy hunting everyone!
