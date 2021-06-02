The rustic tractor red track is nearly complete as white lines and fencing are the only items that remain for the turf project to be completed.
Well almost complete. I have a few i’s and lowercase j’s that should be dotted before the debut of the new track.
Honoring the best
The track at Rannells Field needs to be unique to Hampshire High. I would like to see a 10” diameter marker in the discus landing zone 190-1” away from the launching pad with the words, “2019 - John Hicks state record 190’1”.
Having a spot at HHS that allows competitors to see how far the GOAT of discus tossed the cylinder would be a unique aspect of track meets at HHS.
School records
An idea that stood out to me when covering track events at other schools was hurdles etched with school records. Brian Swisher 1971 shot put 54’4” would be scribed on 1 hurdle and John Maroulis 1983 3200-meter run 9:49.7 would be written on another.
There are 18 boys records and 18 girls records for Hampshire High and having a school record prominently displayed on each hurdle would build some school pride, not to mention be a unique twist on just the standard school name written along the top. Just think, once an athlete claims a school record, he or she earns a hurdle. Pretty cool accomplishment in my book.
Track name
There are several individuals from Hampshire High’s athletic past that are deserving of the new track being named in their honor. Hayley Sevigny, Keith Lee, Jimmy Alkire and Paul Clovis come to mind in terms of impact on HHS athletics.
As the folks in Keyser will point out, the field at the high school is called Alumni Field while the track is named James L. Turbin.
Naming the track after a Hampshire legend is a great way to commemorate past athletic achievements with current state of the art facilities. ο
