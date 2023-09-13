BERKELEY SPRINGS – Two weeks ago, the Trojan volleyball team sat idle without a game to play. Last week, Hampshire (4-4-1) had seven games in four days, all of them on the road.
In recent years, The Summit at Hampshire High has become a significant home court advantage with the raucous Hampshire Havoc student section and strong fan support from the community. So was it challenging for the Trojans to play away from their friendly confines?
“It’s weird, because before now, we used to play better away than we do at home,” admitted coach Megan Fuller.
“But, I don’t think it matters tremendously.”
One of the things that does matter tremendously is the loss of senior Carlina Sardo due to injury.
“We are going to miss her,” said Fuller.
“She is a leader on the floor, nice height, she is skilled in several different positions with a nice serve. In the numbers we are going to miss her. Luckily, we have a lot of kids that can work into different spaces around the court. We had a backup plan with some different setups. Hopefully she can get her surgery and get back on her feet sooner than later.”
The Trojans picked up their second win of the season with a 2-0 (25-9, 25-8) victory over Berkeley Springs. Addy Brill led HHS with 11 service points and 3 aces. Madi Skelley also had 3 aces with 7 assists. Hisley Keiter drilled 5 kills.
HHS won the tri-match with a 2-0 (25-22, 25-14) victory over Keyser. Addy Brill and Madi Skelley had a team high 9 service points. Hisley Keiter recorded 3 aces while Eliza VanMeter notched 5 kills.
Philip Barbour Tournament
Hampshire faced some tough competition on Saturday coming away with 3 losses and 1 tie.
The Trojans opened up the tournament with a tie against Bridgeport 1-1 (25-21, 14-25). Eliza VanMeter had 5 points with 4 kills. Summer Giffin led HHS with 6 points. Addy Brill had 7 digs while Madi Skelley had 6 assists. Sarah Pownell finished with 2 blocks.
Hampshire lost to Woodrow Wilson 2-0 (23-25, 9-25), Shady Spring 2-0 (20-25, 24-25) and Winfield 2-1 (25-21, 20-25, 7-15).
“Whenever you are playing state tournament-caliber teams, I thought it was a really positive experience,” said Fuller. “I was happy with what we had. We went out, at least in one game every match and competed. We didn’t necessarily play particularly well. We had a couple of players that this was completely new to them and they were a little star-struck. I never thought our energy level got to where we needed it to be, we were really tense.”
The Trojans hit the road again on Monday evening and halted their three game losing skid with a win over John Handley 3-1 (25-19, 27-25, 22-25, 25-16).
Next up for HHS is a match at Washington on Thursday, Sept. 14 starting 7:15 p.m. The Trojans finally return home for a match against Jefferson on Tuesday, Sept. 19 at 7:15 p.m. o
