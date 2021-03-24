50 years ago
The Hampshire Jaycees plan a warm-up wild coon hunt on Saturday April, 17. This hunt is to be held in preparation for the coming May 1 wild coon hunt and bench show. The warmup hunt will be held in 2-hour casts and under U.K.C. rules. Such a warmup hunt is used to familiarize scorekeepers with U.K.C. rules and hunt procedures.
40 years ago
The 1981 Trojan baseball team will open its season today at the RJHS field against Union High School at 4:00. The Trojans have only one returning starter from last year’s 10-9 team: Jamie Rinker, 2nd baseman. Lost from last year are Mike Landis, Scot Arbogast, Cecil Fields, Chris Malcolm, John Adams, Russell Shepherd, Lyndon Willis and Sam Hott.
30 years ago
Last season was one of the most successful baseball seasons in the history of Hampshire High School. The 1990 Trojan hurlers finished with an excellent 16-10 record and captured the second Potomac Valley Conference Division I championship in school history. They also won the Region I, Section II, Class AAA crown.
20 years ago
Hampshire’s Susan Davis was named by the West Virginia Sports Writers Association as captain of the Class AAA all-state girls team along with seven other females in the state. Davis, while leading the Lady Trojans in scoring, also recorded team highs with 5.6 steals per game, 2.5 blocked shots and a 48.8 shooting percentage.
10 years ago
An extra-inning loss Monday night dropped the young Trojan baseball team to 1-2 on the season.
Wasted in a 5-4, eight-inning loss at Berkeley Springs was a fine early performance by sophomore pitcher Matt Maiers as well as a couple of Trojan home runs.
