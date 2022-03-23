I strapped on a pair of blacked-out snowboard goggles, and then my vision completely vanished. Hardwood maple was beneath my feet; nevertheless, the floor felt flimsy. Each step I took was like walking on a waterbed.
The gymnasium started to spin like a carousel at the carnival.
Suddenly, I was seasick.
How is it possible to get seasick in landlocked Romney?
Goalball is the answer.
Vision sports
Throughout my life, I have played a plethora of sports and they all feature 2 common denominators: hand-eye coordination and foot-eye coordination. Both of those attributes have 1 key element – the ability to see.
Last week, I accepted an invitation to play a sport that eliminates vision.
The undefeated Black Bears challenged the staff at WVSDB (and me) to a game of goalball. Who would have thought that the loss of my strongest sense would provide a fun and memorable experience?
Ready to play?
WVSDB principal Melanie Hesse held the door open for me as I entered the den of the Black Bears (better known as the physical education building).
“You ready to play?” she asked inquisitively.
The question caught me off guard. My original plan was to cover the girls and boys games against the staff; therefore I needed to make sure my “sports editor” job was done 1st. Luckily, Samantha Moon, a HHS graduate with a knack for photography, offered her assistance to snap pics.
“I’m gonna play!” I bellowed back to Hesse.
Pregame strategy
Prior to the start, I took advantage of the dwindling time with my vision still available. First, I confirmed with my teammates that I was playing left wing. Watching the girls game against the staff made me realize the importance of proper positioning on the court. Just like typing on a keyboard, it is imperative to find your “home position.”
Keyboards have raised grooves or bumps on the F and J keys, which help verify proper “home position” without looking down. When your left index finger feels the bump, you know it’s the F key. Same rule applies for the right index finger on the J key.
My approach to goalball was similar. Familiarize myself with the home position. Rely on the string and tape to confirm my location.
Once I knew I was in the home position, I could reasonably project the territory around me.
Defensively, I mentally measured the distance between the home position and the boundary line to my left.
At 6’1, I presumed if I fully extended myself to the left, I could block about every shot on frame. Any shot outside the range of my fingertips would end up out of bounds.
The more difficult defensive zone to cover was towards my right and the middle of the court. With Josh Haza playing center, it would be a team effort to stop balls that were shot between us.
Another spacing detail I figured out was the amount of space behind home position and the goal line. Two big steps backwards would allow me to set up my shot appropriately.
Fortunately, I received a huge tip from the WVSDB girls who just got done beating the snot out of the staff.
They informed me that in order to throw the ball straight and towards the goal, it helps using the bars on your own net to square your shoulders. Once your shoulders are squared with the crossbar, you can be confident that your shot will be on net.
(That tip was gold. I had 7 throws during the game and 0 shots went out of bounds!)
Pregame press conference
Principal Hesse had the wonderful idea to stream the game live on Facebook, playing the role of sports reporter, as I played the role of goalball athlete.
“How are you feeling Mr. Carroll?” asked Hesse.
“Nervous. I saw how fast the other team throws and those kids are really good,” I replied with a tense laugh.
“To tell you the truth, taking away my vision has taken away all of my security. Where I’m at, how I feel, I feel a little dizzy, I feel a little nauseous, there’s butterflies in my stomach, which I haven’t had since playing hockey. But hey, I’m excited for the opportunity to play. All I am looking to do is to stay healthy and score 1 goal as a team. We already know we are going to lose, so we just hope to give them a game and not embarrass ourselves.”
Before the whistle blew to start the game, I was introduced to the fans.
My hands waved to the crowd as I urged more and more applause. A sympathy clap was given, as everyone in the gym knew the staff squad was about to get demolished.
I quickly made my way to my home position knowing it would be the last time I saw light for the next 8-plus minutes.
Let’s Play
I was optimistic at the start and thought to myself that we could take an early lead since my team had 1st throw.
“Quiet please – Play!” instructed head referee and WVSDB coach Kristie Mills.
Josh Haza tossed a fastball down the court and it sailed out of bounds.
The Black Bear boys did not show mercy and they made us pay immediately. A rocket was launched down center court that bounced off Haza’s knees and into the net.
Black Bears.
The side judge pulled the ball out of the net and dropped it a few inches in front of me. While on my knees, I reached for the ball and waited for the official to start gameplay again.
“Quiet please – Play!”
I stood up and took a step backwards in order to get my bearings and using the crossbar as my guide. Except I didn’t step back far enough and my arm reached out to what I thought would be a bar but hit nothing but air.
I flailed my right limb and slowly shuffled backward until my hand grabbed the plastic pipe holding the net. I took my time to square my shoulders, then went into my shot approach that was similar to bowling. A stutter-step with my right foot then a long stride with my helped me propel the blue ball towards the Black Bear goal.
I listened, and listened, and listened, expecting to hear a whistle and a goal. Nope.
Just a big thud with a player yelling, “Got it.”
A few shots later, the Black Bears notched their 2nd goal to take a 2-0 lead with 7 minutes remaining.
You may not know this, but I’m a sore loser and ultra competitive at everything. Hockey, football, wiffle ball, Mario Kart, poker, beer pong, Uno or racing the GPS to beat the ETA, I simply love competition.
Goalball was no different. However, 90 seconds into the contest, I felt nauseous. I paused for a brief moment to gather myself. I simply had to accept the fact my sight was gone. My other senses kicked into overdrive, especially my hearing and feeling.
My sensitivity towards sound was enhanced and my reliance on touching the string tape helped me navigate my position around the court.
The dizzy feeling dwindled the more I tuned in with my other senses. I overcame the hardest part of the game.
Trailing 2-0 with just over 6 minutes left on the scoreboard, a Black Bear player hurled another rocket right down Main Street.
This time, centerman Josh Haza got a piece of the ball and deflected it towards my area. I heard the rattle of the ball in the air as it flew towards the back of the net.
Not knowing what to do, I belly-flopped towards my left and flapped my arms frantically.
The ball hit the goal post and went out of bounds.
I thought it was great defense, and celebrated with a few fist pumps in the air. A small chuckle came from the fans. Unbeknownst to me at the time, I was swinging at nothing.
The boy’s team scored their 3rd goal of the game at the 4:40 mark. A left-handed shot snuck by Haza and the ball approached my defensive zone.
I kicked out my go-go-gadget legs to the right and made contact with the ball, however, instead of making a great hockey goalie kick save, the ball bounced off my shin, into the air and in the back of the net.
I was incensed.
Instead of allowing the referee to retrieve the ball from the back of the net, I did what many angry goaltenders do. I crawled into the net, snatched the ball and flung it across the court. I slapped the hardwood, took a deep breath and found my home position. I deserved a technical foul for the outburst, however the ref was forgiving of my mini-tirade.
With 4 minutes and 30 seconds still on the board, we trailed 3-0.
Shot after shot was hurled on net, however we could not sneak a ball by the big Black Bear defense.
To our credit, we did not allow another goal the rest of the game, which was a remarkable accomplishment.
Postgame
As soon as the buzzer sounded, I ripped off the black goggles and tossed them towards the bench. Sweat was pouring down my forehead as a huge grin appeared on my face. Even though our team didn’t score a goal, I was proud.
The best part of the entire experience was the postgame handshake with the WVSDB players. Hugs and happiness was flowing throughout the gym as students and staff traded stories of what it felt like playing the game.
I have a newfound respect for the challenges blind students face on a daily basis, especially when trying to stay active and compete in sports.
Anybody willing to insert their body and mind into compromising situations is damn tough in my book. Nobody wants to get blasted in the face (or other sensitive areas) with a 3-pound ball.
These blind student-athletes have a mental toughness that is unparalleled. o
