Molly McVicker

Molly McVicker races to home plate to tag out a Hedgesville runner.  

 Nick Carroll, Review Staff

SUNRISE SUMMIT – The Trojan softball squad (0-5) was scheduled to play a pair of games last week; however, the only contest that took place was a 15-3 loss at home to Hedgesville on Tuesday. The road game at Frankfort in Short Gap was postponed due to damp field conditions.

Hedgesville 15 HHS 3

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.