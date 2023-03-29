SUNRISE SUMMIT – The Trojan softball squad (0-5) was scheduled to play a pair of games last week; however, the only contest that took place was a 15-3 loss at home to Hedgesville on Tuesday. The road game at Frankfort in Short Gap was postponed due to damp field conditions.
The Eagles jumped out to a 4-0 lead after the top of the first inning, but Hampshire responded quickly by scoring their first run of the game when Liv Baxter smacked a hard ground ball to left field, scoring Ava Call. Baxter capitalized on an Eagle error scoring a run on a passed ball to make it 4-2.
Hedgesville added another run in the top of the second to make it 5-2 and once again Hampshire responded by scoring a run. Molly McVicker scored when Ava Call laid down a bunt to trim the Eagle lead back to 2 runs.
“We played fundamental softball,” said coach Kevin Combs. “That’s what I told our girls, just make routine plays. For two or three innings we played that way.”
After three innings of play, things continued to look optimistic for the Trojans as they trailed Hedgesville by just 2 runs, 5-3. But then the Eagle bats woke up and they scored 5 runs in the fourth inning and 5 more in the fifth for a 12-point lead, 15-3.
“Couple walks here and there and a couple of errors here and there leads to a big inning,” said Combs. “Against teams like that, you can’t do that. We are still in that stage of trying to put a full game together.”
The postponed game against Frankfort was unfortunate as HHS looked to match up well with the Falcons. With the game being postponed, the Trojans have sat idle now for over a week.
“We really wanted to get that game in because we only had one game last week,” said Combs.
“The kids practice, and practice and practice, and definitely we want more game time, but we will just practice away and do the best we can.”
Dakota Strawderman, Isis Shauf and Liv Baxter each finished with 1 hit. Baxter and Ava Call had 1 RBI each. Molly McVicker threw 5 innings, 116 pitches and 58 strikes and 5 strikeouts. HHS is back on the dusty diamond on Thursday, March 30 at Spring Mills with first pitch scheduled for 6 p.m. o
