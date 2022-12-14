J.J. Charlton is a 17-year-old junior at Hampshire High School whom I have had the pleasure of watching grow into a significant young man.
I have known the Charlton family for many years as J.J.’s father was, and still is, a mentor in my life. From a young age, J.J. has been engulfed in the outdoors, and it has been exciting to watch him transform into quite the deer hunter.
Eager to learn, J.J. spends as much time afield as any 17-year-old I know and is forever doing his best to improve upon all things whitetail.
This past season, he was able to take 2 great bucks, 1 with a bow in Ohio and another with a gun in WV. I asked him if he was interested in penning an article regarding his season, and he did not hesitate.
Down to the Wire
I started this season on a high since last year was one of my best seasons because I killed 2 of my biggest bucks to date, one in Ohio and one in West Virginia. I was able to capture both bucks on film for our TV show, Bone Shack Outdoors. These episodes aired on Season 7 in April 2022 and can still be watched on the Pursuit Up App.
We are currently filming for our 8th season on the Pursuit Channel, which will air in Spring 2023.
This year started off a little rough. I didn’t have any luck during early-season bow hunting in West Virginia.
I also took several trips to Ohio with my dad to bow hunt with no luck. We had to work around my basketball and school schedule, and we could never seem to hit the weather just right or be in the right stand at the right time. We were down to the wire with only a couple of hunts left in Ohio for the year.
I wanted to get a buck down but also get it on film and hopefully kill a buck as big or bigger as I did last year. Harvesting a mature buck with a bow is challenging, and self-filming a hunt adds an entirely new challenge.
On our last trip to Ohio, I went to a different farm with some guys we had just met at the lodge. I had about a 500-yard walk straight uphill to a stand that I’d never hunted before. I didn’t know what to expect. I was sitting there for roughly two hours when I heard leaves behind me, and I thought a buck was cruising through, but then I saw a doe.
I thought for sure there was a buck chasing her, but he never showed himself. So, after she walked off, I sat there for probably another hour or so without movement. I decided to start packing up my gear.
I had just put my camera and all the camera gear in my bag, my release away and my quiver on my bow, when I heard leaves rustling behind me again.
I quickly looked and saw a stud of a buck step out of the brush about 150 yards away. First of all, I never shot my bow with my quiver on, and I didn’t have an arrow knocked. Secondly, I didn’t have my camera gear out and ready to film.
Also, since he was cruising through checking for does, I knew there was no way to get my gear back out without spooking him. I was all out of whack. All I had time for was to get my release out. I left my quiver on my bow, nocked an arrow, and hammered him about 10 yards. He ran about 30 yards and piled up. My 1st thought was “oh no, I didn’t get him on film,” but my 2nd thought was that I was so glad that I shot him because he was a great buck. This was the 1st deer in 9 years I had shot that I didn’t get on film, so at the end of the day, I was perfectly fine with my decision.
So as happy as I was to get a buck down in Ohio, I was still without a buck on film for Season 8. We have to have a certain number of harvests on film in order to produce enough episodes for a season.
Since I tagged out in Ohio but didn’t get the buck on film, I needed to get a buck down in West Virginia and on film. The rifle season was in, so my odds were pretty high. I passed a couple of good bucks during Thanksgiving Break that I thought needed to mature a little more before harvesting them. School and basketball practice started back up, so I didn’t have as much time to hunt, and it was getting down to the wire.
The following Saturday, I had a scrimmage, but it was early in the day, so I skipped the town parade and decided to go hunting at the farm that evening.
I didn’t have any luck that evening, so Sunday rolled around, and I slipped out after church to the same spot where we had seen several good bucks. It was the last day of rifle season, and I knew if I wanted to have a buck on the show, I had to get a buck down, and on film, so the pressure was on.
As I was sitting there for what seemed like hours seeing nothing, I suddenly heard 2 deer running around. About 10 minutes later, a doe came, and then I could see another brown body behind her. I looked through my binoculars, and I could tell he had a nice rack, but I wasn’t exactly sure if this was one we had on our trail cameras. I positioned my camera to where I thought he would be on the screen when I shot.
The buck was chasing the doe hard, but he stopped on his own about 100 yards away. I got the crosshairs on him, double-checked the camera to ensure he was in the frame and started to squeeze the trigger only to hear a click. I know I 100 percent had a bullet in there, so I was telling myself, “this can’t be happening right now.”
I was already stressed enough to get a buck on film, let alone wanting to kill him. I quickly kicked the misfire out and chambered another one. Luckily, the buck had not moved.
This time I hammered him. It all happened so fast that I wasn’t even sure how good the camera captured him for footage for the show. I called my dad and mom to tell them that I had just shot a stud of a buck. I got down out of the stand and started following the blood trail. I looked up, and there he was, lying 20 yards away.
As I walked up to him, I still wasn’t sure which buck I shot. Then as I picked him up, I realized that it was the biggest buck we had on our trail cameras at the farm this year. I only got 2 pictures of this buck, and I knew that he would be hard to kill, especially since our farm borders public land.
I’m very grateful that God has blessed me with another great year of hunting, allowing me to hunt and have great memories out in the woods.
Don’t forget to tune in to Bone Shack Outdoors on the Pursuit Channel in the Spring of 2023 to watch this West Virginia hunt I self-filmed and many other great hunts from our prostaff. o
