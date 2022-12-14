JJ Charlton 1 copy.jpg

J.J. Charlton is a 17-year-old junior at Hampshire High School whom I have had the pleasure of watching grow into a significant young man. 

I have known the Charlton family for many years as J.J.’s father was, and still is, a mentor in my life. From a young age, J.J. has been engulfed in the outdoors, and it has been exciting to watch him transform into quite the deer hunter. 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.