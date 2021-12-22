INWOOD – The Trojans are young and inexperienced; therefore, the Musselman Duals provided a great opportunity for the squad to see the best of the best from around the region.
As a team, the Trojans finished 1-7 over the course of 2 days.
“I thought it was an awesome tournament,” said head coach Wes Heavener.
“Hats off to the people who put it together. We got to see a lot of competition and some of the best, and the level we are trying to build here. That’s where we want to be at. All-in-all, it was a good weekend for our team and a good learning experience.”
Hampshire was defeated by Bethesda, Hedgesville, Parkersburg, Skyline, Jefferson, Moorefield and Potomac.
The lone team win for Hampshire was an 18-15 victory over All-Star.
Individually, a pair of Trojans finished the tournament with a winning record.
At 152 pounds, Levi Richman went 5-3 at the Musselman Duals.
“He comes in focused,” explained Heavener on Richman’s success this season.
“He is learning and taking everything that we show him and taking advantage of it. Perfect example was his last match, we were doing some technique on purpose, and he had no problem doing it.”
In the 285-pound weight class, Jacob Staub finished 6-2 overall and picked up bonus points in 5 of his matches winning by pin.
“Jacob did well, but the 2 that he lost, in the future he will definitely win just based on learning from the couple of mistakes he made,” said Heavener.
“Just little technical issues and a few bad technique choices.”
Overall, coach Heavener realizes the team has a long way to go to get to where he wants, but little things like seeing West Holmes-Evans, Gabe Hamm and Hayden Haslacker all win their 1st matches was significant.
“We have a long way to go and we have to start building the program from bottom up,” said Heavener.
Next up for Hampshire is a match at Berkeley Springs in the Max Horz Invitational on Dec. 23 at 10 a.m.
Team Results
Hampshire vs Bethesda 6-50 Loss
Hampshire vs All Star 18-15 Win
Hampshire vs Hedgesville 27-54 Loss
Hampshire vs Parkersburg 6-62 Loss
Hampshire vs Skyline 6-56 Loss
Hampshire vs Jefferson 24-48 Loss
Hampshire vs Moorefield 18-30 Loss
Hampshire vs Potomac 12-36 Loss
Individual Results
113-Gabe Hamm — 1-7Gabe picked up his first win on the season with a pin against Jefferson
126-West Holmes-Evans — 1-7 West picked up his first win on the season with a pin against Hedgesville
132-Gavin Hall — 2-4
138-Hayden Haslacker — 1-3 Picking up his first win by pin (against all-star team/no opponent listed)
152-Levi Richman — 5-3 on the day
220-Brock Welty — 2-5 on the day
285-Jacob Staub — 6-2 on the day picking up bonus points in 5 of his 6 matches (pins). o
