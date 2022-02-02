SUNRISE SUMMIT – The clock showed 12.6 seconds remaining in the game. Hampshire trailed by 1 point, 45-44.
After a timeout, Carisma Shanholtz stood in front of the Hampshire Havoc student section ready to inbound the basketball.
Shanholtz found Jaden Kerns, who quickly dribbled the ball across the timeline as seconds ticked off the clock.
Kerns dished it to Hannah Ault, who found an open lane along the baseline to the basket. Ault put up a shot with 6.2 seconds remaining and the ball sailed over the rim.
Fortunately for the Trojans, sophomore Kiersten King was in the right spot at the right time as she pulled down the rebound.
King wasted no time putting up a shot that kissed off the glass and circled its way through the cylinder as time expired to give Hampshire the thrilling 46-45 victory over rival Frankfort.
“It was one of the best feelings ever,” said King during a postgame interview.
After celebrating the last second win with her teammates, King described what was going through her mind during those final seconds.
“I was really nervous,” admitted King. “When I grabbed the rebound, I came down wrong, but I went back up and it went in. Emotions just flooded.”
Although King might have been nervous about putting up the winning shot, coach Julieanne Buckley had full confidence in her power forward.
“We have been working on it and I know her 1st instinct was to put it back up,” said coach Buckley. “That has been a strength of Kiersten’s all year, to grab boards and grab them strong. She didn’t know how much time was on the clock, but it was just enough time to seal the game.”
Throughout the game, Frankfort held the advantage on the scoreboard.
Hampshire grabbed a 1-0 lead with 6:56 remaining in the 1st quarter, but from that point forward, Frankfort didn’t trail until the final buzzer.
The Falcons led 14-9 after the 1st quarter and 23-18 at intermission.
The Trojans continued to fight in the 2nd half, trimming the Falcon lead down to 3, 35-32 entering the final 8 minutes of play.
In addition to the heroics of King, coach Buckley credited the 2nd-half defense for the victory.
“If we could come out and play with that intensity in all 4 quarters, then we could win games by 10 or 15 points,” said Buckley.
Hannah Ault continued to show off her skills scoring the basketball, leading the team with 17 points, 3 steals and 3 assists.
Kiersten King was dominant in the paint, scoring 11 points and pulling down 8 boards for Hampshire.
Sophomore Jaden Kerns has stepped up in the absence of starting PG Izzy Blomquist, scoring 9 points against the Falcons.
Liz Pryor finished with 6 points and 7 rebounds while Carisma Shanholtz scored 3 points with 3 boards.
“With the youth that we have, these girls are really coming along,” said Buckley. “Now they have proven to themselves that they can win.”
Next up for Hampshire (8-7) is a home game tonight on Sunrise Summit against sectional opponent Berkeley Springs starting at 6 p.m.
The Trojans hit the road on Saturday, Feb. 5, to play against East Fairmont at 3 p.m.
Hampshire 50 Southern 45
Heading into the contest against the Rams, the Trojans learned that starting PG Izzy Blomquist might be out for the season due to an injury to her wrist.
Without Blomquist in the lineup, the Trojans had to shuffle their rotation, a difficult task when playing Southern in Oakland. Credit the kids from Hampshire for their ability to adjust as they went to Maryland and knocked off Southern Garrett 50-45.
The Trojans were led by Hannah Ault, who scored 22 points while Liz Pryor finished with 9. Coach Buckley believes that the key to victory once again was Hampshire’s ability to buckle down on defense.
“The better we play on defense, the better we play on offense,” said Buckley. o
