INWOOD – The game at Musselman was perfect for a laundry detergent commercial. There’s mom (or dad) standing on the sidelines cheering on their kid when their superstar son slides into a massive mud puddle and transforms his uniform from glistening white to dirty brown. Thankfully there’s Tide.
Too bad Tide couldn’t clean up the mess known as Musselman’s home field. Credit the Trojans for not letting poor field conditions stop their unbeaten streak, now at 6 games, as they battled Musselman to a 2-2 draw.
