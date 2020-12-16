SOUTH CHARLESTON — Anglers and hunters who purchase a 2021 hunting and fishing license in December have a chance to win a lifetime license and other prizes from the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources.
The WVDNR, which offered a lifetime license giveaway for the 1st time last year, will give away 2 lifetime licenses this year, along with 4 state park getaways and 8 gift bags.
“The holidays are coming up and it’s the season of giving, so we wanted to do something really special for our hunters and anglers,” said WVDNR Director Stephen McDaniel. “Gov. Justice asked us to make sure this year’s giveaway was even better and that’s why we’re giving away 2 licenses and improving the way you enter the contest.”
New this year is the availability of 3 new license options.
Class XP (Annual License Plus Trout Stamp)
Class X3 (3-Year Sportsman License)
Class XP3 (3-Year Sportsman License Plus Trout Stamp)
To enter the lifetime license giveaway, a hunter or angler needs to purchase a Class X, Class XJ or 1 of the new licenses by Dec. 31, 2020.
Those who purchase a Class X, Class XJ or Class XP license will automatically be entered into the contest 1 time. Those who purchase a Class X3 or XP3 will automatically receive 3 entries.
To purchase a license as a gift, call the WVDNR Licensing Unit at 304-558-2758.
To win, entrants and recipients must be legal residents of West Virginia and meet all other eligibility requirements.
Prize winners will be selected in a random drawing and announced in January 2021.
To learn more about the lifetime license giveaway, other prizes and contest rules, visit wvdnr.gov/giveaway.o
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.