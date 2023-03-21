The countdown is on, t-minus two weeks until I point my truck south and head out on a swing through a few different states during my spring break. Over the past few weeks, my evenings have been filled with odds and ends preparing to embark on two full months of hunting nearly every day whether it be on the road, or around home. Even though I love hunting in my home state, the preparation for traveling is quite exciting. Currently, I have my season broken into four different sections: Southern, Home, Western, and Northern.
Luckily, I have ten days off for spring break and will begin my southern swing in Alabama on April 1st. Since a person is only allowed to kill one gobbler on public land in the first ten days of the season, I will have to be flexible in case I am successful. If I happen to take a turkey early in the trip, I will bounce over to South Carolina to muck through the low-country swamps in hopes of finding a gobbler in that type of terrain. The end of the southern swing will take place in the mountains of southern Virginia. Their season opens April 8th, so it’ll be nice to stop half ways and hunt there for a few days on the way home from the southern states.
WV opens on April 17th, so I plan to bounce between here, Maryland, and Pennsylvania for a few weeks. Since I will have plenty of tags, I’ll be hunting pretty much every morning, even if that means just hunting the fly-down period before going to work. Although I love traveling to hunt, chasing birds at home is definitely enjoyable and is something I look forward to every year.
This will be my first year heading to the western part of the country to hunt the Merriam’s subspecies. During the middle of May my hunting partner, Bandon, and I will be meeting in Spokane with the intention of hunting Washington, and Idaho. Honestly, the particulars of this trip are up in the air as much of it depends on success. The coolest part of this trip will be hearing Brandon’s stories as he is going to leave May 1st, then drive all the way to Spokane, Washington, stopping along the way to hunt in different states. This trip will most certainly be uncomfortable, as we will be doing it on a fine budget, but it’ll be a lot of fun to get into the big mountains of the west.
Like last year, I will be finishing my season in the northeast. Last season, I hunted Vermont and New Hampshire, whereas this season I intend to focus on Maine. There are a ton of turkeys in the northeast, and it seems as though there is nobody hunting them. This makes for easy access on private land, and plenty of opportunity to work turkeys. On top of that, the turkeys are still doing their “thing” up there at the end of May, whereas around here they are pretty much gobbled out by then.
As you can tell, I have big plans for the spring. Over the next few months, I’ll be putting a lot of miles on my Tacoma and will see every sunrise I possibly can. As much as I enjoy touching the trigger on a gobbler, the experiences that come with turkey hunting are what I really look forward to. Chasing these danged birds has allowed me to see a lot of places I would have never stepped foot on if it wasn’t for turkeys. If you’re a person who is on the fence about putting your boots on new dirt, I highly recommend it. o
