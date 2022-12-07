Athletes are getting bigger, stronger, faster, younger.
It’s a cycle that has been reoccurring for generations.
Nowadays nutrition and training techniques are far superior to methods used in the 20th century.
There’s no doubt about it – Americans are getting heavier. Since the late 1980’s, the average American has added 15 or more pounds.
When comparing boys from the late 1980’s, they are on average 13.5 pounds heavier compared to a decade ago.
These are the numbers provided by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s National Center for Health Statistics.
This study isn’t isolated, as numerous research studies have reached a similar conclusion.
With weight increases across the board, it only seems reasonable that a sport based on weight like wrestling would mimic society.
So how did the WVSSAC embrace the wave of athletes getting bigger?
By lowering the weights in 7 weight classes.
For comparison purposes here are the old weight classes compared to the new weight classes.
Old New
106. 106
113. 113
120. 120
126. 126
132. 132
138. 138
145. 144 – Down 1
152. 150 – Down 2
160. 157 – Down 3
170. 165 – Down 5
182. 175 – Down 7
195. 190 – Down 5
220. 215 – Down 5
285. 285
In a sport marred by athletes trying to trim weight, I’m puzzled why the SSAC felt it was necessary to make it more difficult for average kids to wrestle.
Even more so, the new weight classes make it more difficult for teams to fill weight classes. According to the Hampshire High wrestling coach Kam Ludwig, the Trojans will not be able to fill the 120 and 126-pound weight classes and will have to forfeit those matches.
Forfeiting matches in lightweight classes has become commonplace for many programs. Meanwhile, there are more than enough kids who weigh 165-pounds or more.
The jump from 215 to 285 seems a bit unreasonable as well. Let’s say you enter the season weighing 235 pounds.
Either you have to trim 20 pounds off of your weight in order to wrestle at 215 or you have to wrestle kids 50 pounds heavier than you.
That doesn’t seem right.
Why not have more weight classes towards the heavy end of the scale?
One answer has to do with Ohio.
According to Wayne Bennett of the Register-Herald, the new weight classes were adopted from the Ohio association.
Many West Virginia border schools wrestle in Ohio so adjusting the weight classes will cut down on confusion.
Good point Wayne, but apparently you and the WVSSAC forgot that the Eastern Panhandle exists (again).
How does changing weight classes for those schools who border Maryland reduce confusion?
It doesn’t. In fact it makes it much more difficult.
So when Hampshire wrestles against Mountain Ridge, what weight classes will be used?
Does it depend on the venue?
Once again I’m skeptical on whether the SSAC has the best interest of the student-athlete in mind.
Reducing weight classes only encourages more kids to trim more weight, all for the sake of lessening confusion with Ohio. o
