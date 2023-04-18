Hampshire County Youth Football
Registration for Hampshire Warriors, Hampshire Raiders, flag football and cheerleading.
Dates:
Friday, April 21, 6-8 p.m.
Friday, May 12, 6-8 p.m.
Signups will be at the HCYFL field house located off of Valley Street in Romney.
Registration Fees:
Tackle Football: $40 per child
Flag Football: $40 per child
Cheerleading: $40 per child
Additional cheer package, including skirt, socks, and bow, available for purchase
Ages:
Tackle Football: 4th, 5th and 6th grade.
(Must not turn 13 years old prior to September 1, 2023)
Flag Football: Kindergarten, 1st, 2nd, 3rd and 4th grade.
(Must be 5 years old by July 1, 2023)
Cheerleading: K-6th grade
*Remember grades are based on what your child will be entering this fall.
If you have any questions please contact:
GT Parsons: 304-671-8558
Karisa Saville: 304-790-2219
Scott See: 304-813-2231
MS Baseball
Hampshire Middle (5-3)
Hampshire: 2
Braddock: 7
Hampshire: 2
Braddock: 3
In game one, Braddock outhit Hampshire 10-1. Ayden Crabtree recorded the lone hit for Hampshire, a triple and added 2 RBI.
In the second game, Hampshire outhit Braddock 6-3 but came up 1 run short.
Mason Wolford had a single, a triple, 1 RBI and scored 1 run for Hampshire.
Blake Funk, Mason Slade, Peyton VanMeter and Ayden Crabtree each finished the game with 1 hit.
Next up for Hampshire is Frankfort on Sunday, April 23 at 1 p.m. o
